60% of the projectiles that the Russian army uses against Ukraine are provided by North Korea, 10% by Iran, and only 30% are of Russia's own production. The intelligence of South Korea writes about this, with reference to the data of the GUR.

Since August 2023, North Korea has sent about 8 million projectiles of 122 mm and 152 mm caliber to the Russian Federation for 100 Hwasong-11 missiles (or KN-02 Toksa, the North Korean modification of the local short-range ballistic missile).

A long-range Bulsae-4 self-propelled ATGM was also detected on the battlefield, South Korean intelligence reported.

The documents also detail the extent of North Korea's weapons supply to support Russia's military operations during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

For the first time, information that Russia uses Bulsae-4 appeared at the end of July this year.

The DPRK continues to send troops to the Russia

A second batch of North Korean troops will soon be heading to Russia, according to South Korean intelligence documents shared with allies and seen by Bloomberg News.

According to the documents, the first group of 1,500 elite special forces is already undergoing training in the Russian Far East as part of the planned deployment of approximately 10,000 North Korean soldiers. They are estimated to have arrived in the port of Vladivostok between October 8 and 13, marking the first visit by Russian naval ships to North Korean waters since 1990.

South Korea shared its findings with allies earlier this week.

South Korea will present some of the intelligence to NATO officials at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Oct. 28, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

NATO's potential responses are limited, but could include stepping up support for Ukraine and building partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Kremlin is said to be planning to arm North Koreans with weapons and combat uniforms, as well as fake IDs to pass them off as residents of Russia's eastern regions.

Russia's illegitimate president, Vladimir Putin, avoided answering whether Pyongyang had sent troops to Russia at a press conference on the evening of October 24, saying military relations between his country and North Korea were "our business."

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that North Korean troops are already in Russia and indicated a "very, very serious" possibility that they would be sent to fight in Ukraine. The White House said that about 3,000 soldiers are currently undergoing training in Russia.