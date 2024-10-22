The mass media learned about a new unexpected decision of North Korea regarding Russia
The DPRK deepens cooperation with Russia
Читати українською

Kim Jong-un's regime has sent not only ground troops to Russia, but also its own pilots who can fly enemy military aircraft.

Points of attention

  • South Korea may respond to this situation by supplying weapons to Ukraine.
  • Possible consequences for the military situation in the region and geopolitical relations are analyzed.

In September, North Korea sent fighter pilots to Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, according to insider journalists in the South Korean government.

What is important to understand is that all of this happened on the eve of the first deployment of North Korean ground forces on October 8.

The editors of the publication assume that this may be related to training on Russian warplanes supplied to North Korea.

But it is possible that Russia, which suffered from a shortage of pilots during the Russian-Ukrainian war, turned to North Korea for help, the journalists write.

In addition, it is emphasized that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation will be the first place of deployment of North Korean fighter pilots abroad since the Vietnam War.

Pilots from the DPRK also operated in Syria and Egypt during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. So far, the North Korean authorities have not commented on this information.

The DPRK actually joined the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Recently, it became known that North Korea has sent thousands of its soldiers to Russia, as well as representatives of the elite unit.

According to the data of the head of the GUR, Kyril Budanov, we are talking about about 11,000 soldiers.

Foreign analysts consider them "war slaves" because they were brought up in an information vacuum without any external influence.

Against the background of the latest decisions of the DPRK, South Korea may send offensive weapons to Ukraine for the first time. Before that, the country provided only economic and humanitarian aid to Kyiv, and the Republic of Korea does not export weapons to warring countries.

In addition, official Seoul has promised to take "staged measures" against North Korea and Russia by deepening their military cooperation.

