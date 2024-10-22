South Korea may transfer weapons to Ukraine by sending North Korean soldiers to Russia

South Korea has announced its intention to take "phased measures" in response to increased military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. In particular, the possibility of supplying Ukraine with both offensive and defensive weapons is being discussed.

South Korea can supply Ukraine with offensive weapons

This was stated by Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hye after a briefing called by National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, where the sending of North Korean troops to Russia was discussed.

The President's National Security Council met after the National Intelligence Service reported that North Korea had decided to send about 12,000 troops to support Russia, with 1,500 already deployed in Russia's Far East.

The council said it posed a "serious security threat" to both South Korea and the international community, violating UN Security Council resolutions banning military cooperation with North Korea.

Kim Tae-hye emphasized that if this cooperation continues, South Korea will take decisive measures together with international partners.

Among the possible scenarios is the sending of defensive and offensive weapons to Ukraine.

North Korean soldiers tried to escape from positions in Kurshchyna

According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, about 40 military instructors from North Korea together with fifty Russian occupiers were in positions in the forest in the Kolyachek district of the Khomutovsky district of the Kursk region.

It was established that the North Koreans trained servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces in the use of balloons for military purposes. Instead, Russian military personnel trained representatives of North Korea in modern infantry combat using the experience of the so-called "SVO".

After completing the training course, the North Korean servicemen were left in a forest massif in the Kolyachek area of the Khomutov district for several days without food and without instructions regarding further plans and intentions.

On October 14, part of the North Koreans decided to voluntarily leave their positions in order to find the command of the Russian Armed Forces.

In two days, on October 16, the soldiers who disappeared from their positions were found and detained by the Russian occupiers. The distance from the place of escape was about 60 kilometers