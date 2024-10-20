The satellite recorded the movement of North Korean soldiers to Russia — photo

A South Korean satellite recorded the movement of North Korean troops to Russia. In particular, 1,500 special forces are currently in Vladivostok.

As the publication notes, among the three satellite images released by South Korea's intelligence, one was taken to confirm the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that North Korea has decided to send approximately 12,000 soldiers to Russia to support the war against Ukraine, including 1,500 special forces already deployed in Vladivostok.

Photo — m-en.yna.co.kr

According to the source, the picture was taken by a satellite operated by South Korea. It is probably a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, which allows it to collect data in all weather conditions.

Will North Korean soldiers change the situation at the front

According to Estonian intelligence officers, the appearance of North Korean troops on the battlefield will not be able to change the course of the war and significantly help the Russian army during its ongoing offensive.

The forecast in this regard was announced by the head of the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Ants Kiviselg.

According to him, North Korea's sending of soldiers to Russia confirms the fact that the problems of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation with maintaining the intensity of military activity began to worsen.

As mentioned earlier, the number of North Korean units can reach 10 thousand soldiers and they are currently located in the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation.