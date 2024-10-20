The satellite recorded the movement of North Korean soldiers to Russia — photo
Source:  Yonhap

A South Korean satellite recorded the movement of North Korean troops to Russia. In particular, 1,500 special forces are currently in Vladivostok.

  • The satellite recorded the movement of North Korean troops to Russia, including 1,500 special forces in Vladivostok.
  • Estonian intelligence officers believe that the appearance of North Korean soldiers at the front will not significantly change the course of the war against Ukraine.
  • North Korean troops may man certain units in Russia for operations in the Kursk or Bryansk regions.
  • It is predicted that the deployment of North Korean forces to Ukraine will not have a significant impact on the course of the war in the region.
  • North Korea's support for the war against Ukraine may indicate aggravation of Russia's problems with maintaining military activity.

As the publication notes, among the three satellite images released by South Korea's intelligence, one was taken to confirm the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that North Korea has decided to send approximately 12,000 soldiers to Russia to support the war against Ukraine, including 1,500 special forces already deployed in Vladivostok.

Photo — m-en.yna.co.kr

According to the source, the picture was taken by a satellite operated by South Korea. It is probably a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, which allows it to collect data in all weather conditions.

Will North Korean soldiers change the situation at the front

According to Estonian intelligence officers, the appearance of North Korean troops on the battlefield will not be able to change the course of the war and significantly help the Russian army during its ongoing offensive.

The forecast in this regard was announced by the head of the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Ants Kiviselg.

According to him, North Korea's sending of soldiers to Russia confirms the fact that the problems of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation with maintaining the intensity of military activity began to worsen.

As mentioned earlier, the number of North Korean units can reach 10 thousand soldiers and they are currently located in the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation.

There are also reports of the creation of a unit numbering about 3,000 people on the basis of an amphibious assault brigade staffed by North Koreans, which will probably operate in the Kursk or Bryansk regions in the future. At the same time, the possible sending of such forces by North Korea to the Ukrainian front — 3,000 people or 10,000 people — will not bring any significant changes on the battlefield, Ants Kiviselg emphasized.

