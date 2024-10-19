North Korea threatens South Korea with war again. What happened

North Korea said it allegedly found a South Korean drone with a box of postcards in the Pyongyang area. North Korea threatened the neighboring country with war.
Points of attention
- North Korea is threatening war with South Korea over the alleged discovery of a South Korean drone in the Pyongyang area, escalating tensions in the region.
- The situation is becoming increasingly tense, with North Korea's military activities posing a real challenge to regional security.
- South Korea is holding emergency security meetings amidst speculation of North Korean involvement in the war in Ukraine, highlighting the growing concerns in the international community.
- North Korea claims to have found 'decisive material evidence' of South Korean provocation, leading to threats of war and the maintenance of combat readiness.
- Confirmation of North Korea's decision to send troops to support Russia in the war against Ukraine adds another layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape.
North Korea is looking for an excuse to start a war against South Korea
The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of the DPRK said that on October 13, the wreckage of a drone similar to the aircraft that South Korea demonstrated at a parade in honor of the Day of the Armed Forces was allegedly discovered in the Pyongyang area.
This was reported by the Central Telegraph Agency of the DPRK.
The DPRK announced that it had decided to maintain the state of full combat readiness of artillery formations and units near the border.
North Korea brazenly warned that repeated violations of the DPRK's territorial land, air and water borders would be regarded as a "serious military provocation against sovereignty" and threatened to declare war.
The DPRK sent 1,500 soldiers to Russia
On October 18, South Korea's intelligence agency confirmed that North Korea has decided to send about 10,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine and has already begun deploying units.
The confirmation from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) came after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called an emergency security meeting amid growing speculation that North Korea may be providing soldiers to fight Russia in Ukraine.
After the meeting, the NIS said it had confirmed "the beginning of North Korea's direct involvement" in the war in Ukraine after learning that troops from the North had been transferred to Russian Navy transport ships.
