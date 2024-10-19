North Korea threatens South Korea with war again. What happened

North Korea said it allegedly found a South Korean drone with a box of postcards in the Pyongyang area. North Korea threatened the neighboring country with war.

North Korea is looking for an excuse to start a war against South Korea

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of the DPRK said that on October 13, the wreckage of a drone similar to the aircraft that South Korea demonstrated at a parade in honor of the Day of the Armed Forces was allegedly discovered in the Pyongyang area.

This was reported by the Central Telegraph Agency of the DPRK.

North Korea claims that this is allegedly "decisive material evidence" that South Korea committed a provocation. The DPRK assures that it has conducted a technical examination of the detected drone and concluded that it is a small-sized remote reconnaissance drone belonging to the South Korean military. Share

The DPRK announced that it had decided to maintain the state of full combat readiness of artillery formations and units near the border.

North Korea brazenly warned that repeated violations of the DPRK's territorial land, air and water borders would be regarded as a "serious military provocation against sovereignty" and threatened to declare war.

The DPRK sent 1,500 soldiers to Russia

On October 18, South Korea's intelligence agency confirmed that North Korea has decided to send about 10,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine and has already begun deploying units.

The confirmation from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) came after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called an emergency security meeting amid growing speculation that North Korea may be providing soldiers to fight Russia in Ukraine.