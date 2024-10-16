North Korea provided Russia not only with weapons, but also with workers. This actually indicates the involvement of the DPRK in the war on the side of Moscow.

Zelensky announced new details of cooperation between the Russian Federation and North Korea

North Korea is now in the coalition of criminals together with Putin — the Kim family, which enslaves more than twenty million Koreans. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskyi, Ukrainian intelligence recorded not only the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia, but also the transfer of people.

These are workers for Russian factories who replace Russians killed in the war, as well as personnel for the Russian army. This is, in fact, the participation of the second state in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia, — emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Why does Putin have North Korean soldiers?

The American Institute for the Study of War came to the conclusion that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation could conclude an agreement with North Korea on a "comprehensive strategic partnership" in order, among other things, to be able to involve the personnel of the country's army in the war against Ukraine.

As of today, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is doing everything possible to avoid the announcement of mobilization.

What is important to understand is that Vladimir Putin is still counting on finding alternative ways of forming the army in order to avoid the "internal consequences" of general mobilization or another partial wave.

According to foreign experts, this question became especially acute for the Russian dictator after the start of the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region, which led to the need for new manpower.