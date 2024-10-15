North Korea blew up the roads to South Korea — what is known

North Korea blew up the roads connecting the country with South Korea. Instead, Seoul said they knew about North Korea's plans.

Why did North Korea blow up its sections of inter-Korean roads

According to the newspaper, North Korea blew up parts of the Kyonggi and Donghae roads north of the military demarcation line around noon.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that it has increased surveillance and raised the level of readiness for possible action.

Photo — m-en.yna.co.k

Later, the Yonhap agency, citing OKS, reported that after blowing up the roads, the North Korean military brought in heavy equipment to carry out additional measures.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that the South Korean military was not injured and responded with fire to the actions of the DPRK.

Last week, North Korea announced a plan to "completely separate" its territory from South Korea, saying that the US military had been warned of the decision to avoid "miscalculations and accidental conflicts."

The two Koreas are connected by road and rail along the Gyeonggi Line, which connects the western border city of Phaju with northern Kaesong, and the Donghae Line along the east coast.

What is known about North Korea's intentions towards South Korea

According to journalists, North Korea intends to revise its constitution in order to remove from it the declared goal of peaceful unification with South Korea.

In addition, it is indicated that Kim wants to redefine the status of the border between the two Koreas. Already on October 7, he will officially convene a parliamentary session to discuss these amendments.

According to Western analysts, all this can lead to an escalation of tensions on the peninsula.

Back in January, Kim Jong-un called for a constitutional change to see South Korea as the "main enemy" and that North Korea should plan to "occupy, subjugate and retake" South Korea in the event of war. Share

Kim Yul-chul, a professor of North Korean studies at South Korea's Kyungnam University, believes that Kim Jong-un can use the trump card of nuclear weapons in attempts to forcefully unify the peninsula.