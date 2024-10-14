Biden announced the readiness of negotiations with the Russian Federation, China and North Korea

US President Joe Biden announced the country's readiness for negotiations with Russia, China and North Korea to reduce the nuclear threat. The leader emphasized that they are possible "without preconditions".
Points of attention
- Biden maintains his willingness to negotiate with Russia, China and North Korea without preconditions.
- Reducing the nuclear threat is important in the context of today's challenges and threats.
- Putin has amended Russia's nuclear deterrence doctrine, threatening to use nuclear weapons in response to a possible strike by non-nuclear states or in support of nuclear states.
- Biden emphasizes the importance of continuing efforts to finally rid the world of nuclear weapons.
- The problem of the nuclear threat requires joint efforts and dialogue between countries to ensure international security.
The US is ready for negotiations with the Russian Federation, China and North Korea to reduce the nuclear threat
During his address to Nobel Peace Prize laureates, Biden noted that the United States is ready for negotiations, as blocking "progress in reducing nuclear arsenals" will not benefit either their countries or the world.
According to him, reducing the nuclear threat is important precisely because of modern challenges that undermine norms and agreements.
Biden also recalled his trip to Hiroshima last year, where he had a conversation with a survivor of the nuclear bombing. This meeting reminded him of the importance of continuing efforts to finally rid the world of nuclear weapons.
Putin again began to scare the world with nuclear weapons
On September 25, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, made changes to the Russian doctrine of nuclear deterrence. The Russian dictator announced this at a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.
Putin expanded the "category of states and military alliances that are subject to nuclear deterrence." The document also added a list of "military threats for the neutralization of which nuclear deterrence measures are being implemented."
According to the Russian dictator, a nuclear response will occur in the event of "verified information about the launch of air-space attack means towards Russia." These are "strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic and other aircraft."
Also, the illegitimate president of the aggressor country stated that he would respond with a nuclear weapon if someone attacked Belarus.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-