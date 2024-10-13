Biden is planning a visit to Germany next week — what a goal

US President Joe Biden is again planning his visit to Germany next week. His previous trip to Berlin was canceled due to Hurricane Milton.
Biden will go to Germany again
As the newspaper reports, preparations for the visit are already underway at the level of the federal government and the German security services.
Biden plans to meet with the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on October 18.
According to the publication, this visit has a symbolic significance as a farewell before the elections in the USA, scheduled for early November. Initially, the trip was supposed to be a state visit with a banquet and ceremonial events, but the program was significantly shortened.
Biden's decision influenced the holding of meetings of the Contact Group
According to the press service of the Ramstein Air Base, the meeting had to be postponed primarily because American leader Joe Biden unexpectedly changed his plans due to bad weather in the United States.
In addition, it is indicated that the new date is planned to be announced later.
According to the NTV publication, the German authorities expect that the head of the White House, Joe Biden, will send a strong signal regarding aid to Ukraine during his official visit to Berlin.
Moreover, it is indicated that the German government is counting on the fact that the head of the White House will arrive with important decisions ready.
As already mentioned earlier, his visit to Germany was supposed to take place on October 10-11.
