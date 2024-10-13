Biden is planning a visit to Germany next week — what a goal

US President Joe Biden is again planning his visit to Germany next week. His previous trip to Berlin was canceled due to Hurricane Milton.

As the newspaper reports, preparations for the visit are already underway at the level of the federal government and the German security services.

Biden plans to meet with the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on October 18.

According to the publication, this visit has a symbolic significance as a farewell before the elections in the USA, scheduled for early November. Initially, the trip was supposed to be a state visit with a banquet and ceremonial events, but the program was significantly shortened.

Despite this, Biden will receive an honorary award from Steinmeier — the Grand Cross of the Federal Order of Merit for his contribution to the development of German-American friendship. Share

Biden's decision influenced the holding of meetings of the Contact Group

According to the press service of the Ramstein Air Base, the meeting had to be postponed primarily because American leader Joe Biden unexpectedly changed his plans due to bad weather in the United States.

The White House announced that President Biden postponed his trip to Germany and the Ramstein summit to oversee preparations and response to Hurricane Milton, in addition to the ongoing response to Hurricane Helen in the southeastern United States. The event on October 12, 2024 is postponed, the message says. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the new date is planned to be announced later.

According to the NTV publication, the German authorities expect that the head of the White House, Joe Biden, will send a strong signal regarding aid to Ukraine during his official visit to Berlin.

Moreover, it is indicated that the German government is counting on the fact that the head of the White House will arrive with important decisions ready.

As already mentioned earlier, his visit to Germany was supposed to take place on October 10-11.