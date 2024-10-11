Biden and Scholz held talks on Ukraine
Biden and Scholz held talks on Ukraine

The White House
American leader Joe Biden, after canceling his visit to Germany, held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In the center of the conversation was the strengthening of support for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • During the negotiations, the politicians confirmed their support for Ukraine and the continuation of American-German cooperation.
  • The new date of Joe Biden's visit to Germany is currently unknown.
  • It is expected that important decisions regarding Ukraine will be announced against the background of his visit.

What is known about the talks between Biden and Scholz

As the press service of the White House reports, the American and German leaders once again confirmed their further close cooperation.

Among other things, they discussed the issue of joint "support of Ukraine against the backdrop of its defense against Russian aggression."

The President emphasized the continued strength of US-German relations and noted his intention to continue our close cooperation on geopolitical priorities, including support for the defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression, the White House said in a statement.

What is important to understand is that on October 12, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was supposed to take part in a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the contact group on aid to Ukraine in the Ramstein format.

During the meeting, US President Joe Biden was supposed to preside, but he canceled his visit to Germany due to the approach of hurricane "Mitlon" to the coast of Florida.

Later, it was announced that the meeting of "Ramstein" would be postponed to a yet to be determined date.

Biden's upcoming visit to Germany — what Ukraine can expect

According to the official Berlin, the head of the White House, Joe Biden, will send a strong signal regarding assistance to Ukraine during his official visit to Germany.

According to journalists, the German government is counting on the fact that the American leader will arrive with important decisions ready.

As you know, his visit to Germany was supposed to take place on October 10-11. The new date is currently unknown.

The planned meeting of the contact group on support of Ukraine with Biden at the American base in Ramstein in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate will send a "strong signal" regarding further military support for the country that was attacked by Russia, the German government said.

