The probability of total war in the Middle East. Biden made a prediction

Source:  Reuters

According to American leader Joe Biden, there will not be a big war in the Middle East, and the USA will do everything possible to prevent it from ever starting.

  • Joe Biden indicated the need for additional measures to avoid conflict.
  • Ukraine will not receive the same support from the USA as Israel, Volodymyr Zelenskyi's attempts to receive help from NATO were rejected by the American authorities.
  • Despite this, the Pentagon confirms its readiness to help Ukraine as much as it will be necessary.

Biden does not believe that an all-out war will break out in the Middle East

Journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on recent events against the background of Israel's operations in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the worsening of tensions in relations with Iran.

According to Joe Biden, a major war can be avoided, but more needs to be done.

How sure are you that it won't rain? Look, I don't believe there will be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it... But there is still a lot to do, a lot to do.

Journalists also asked whether the head of the White House is ready to send American troops to help Israel.

We have already helped Israel, we are going to defend Israel, the American leader emphasized.

The US is not going to protect Ukraine the way Israel does

The American authorities categorically rejected the new proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As you know, on October 3, the latter asked NATO to help Ukraine shoot down Russian missiles.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense, Sabrina Singh, said that the Alliance will not intercept missiles and drones over Ukraine as it does over Israel.

We are talking about two very different landscapes and battlefields. At the very beginning, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the president instructed this department to provide Ukraine with what it needs on the battlefield, the spokeswoman said.

Despite this, the Pentagon once again emphasized that they are going to help Ukraine as much as necessary.

