The probability of total war in the Middle East. Biden made a prediction

According to American leader Joe Biden, there will not be a big war in the Middle East, and the USA will do everything possible to prevent it from ever starting.
Points of attention
- Joe Biden indicated the need for additional measures to avoid conflict.
- Ukraine will not receive the same support from the USA as Israel, Volodymyr Zelenskyi's attempts to receive help from NATO were rejected by the American authorities.
- Despite this, the Pentagon confirms its readiness to help Ukraine as much as it will be necessary.
Biden does not believe that an all-out war will break out in the Middle East
Journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on recent events against the background of Israel's operations in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the worsening of tensions in relations with Iran.
According to Joe Biden, a major war can be avoided, but more needs to be done.
Journalists also asked whether the head of the White House is ready to send American troops to help Israel.
The US is not going to protect Ukraine the way Israel does
The American authorities categorically rejected the new proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
As you know, on October 3, the latter asked NATO to help Ukraine shoot down Russian missiles.
The Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense, Sabrina Singh, said that the Alliance will not intercept missiles and drones over Ukraine as it does over Israel.
Despite this, the Pentagon once again emphasized that they are going to help Ukraine as much as necessary.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-