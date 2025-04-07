Destroying Russian drones. The DIU showed the combat work of the special forces unit "Kryla"
Ukraine
Destroying Russian drones. The DIU showed the combat work of the special forces unit "Kryla"

DIU scouts continue to destroy Russian drones at the front. Ukrainian forces eliminate enemy UAVs.

  • Ukrainian special forces unit Wings, operating under DIU scouts, effectively destroyed 8 Russian tactical-level drones in eastern Ukraine.
  • The military video showcases the precise moments of enemy drone destruction, particularly in the Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions.
  • DIU scouts demonstrated their professionalism in eliminating drones like Zala, Supercam and Orlan disrupting Russian reconnaissance efforts.

The DIU showed the combat work of the special forces unit "Kryla"

Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate continue to effectively destroy Russian tactical-level drones in the skies over eastern Ukraine.

The specialized unit “Wings” conducted successful operations to destroy drones in the air.

The video released by the military shows the moment enemy UAVs were shot down in the sky over the Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions, in particular in the Pokrov direction.

Thanks to the professionalism of the scouts, eight enemy drones were destroyed:

  • "Zala" - 2 units;

  • "Supercam" - 5 units;

  • "Orlan" - 1 unit.

These drones were part of Russian reconnaissance and fire control efforts, but their actions were effectively neutralized.

