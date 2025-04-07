Destroying Russian drones. The DIU showed the combat work of the special forces unit "Kryla"

DIU scouts continue to destroy Russian drones at the front. Ukrainian forces eliminate enemy UAVs.

The DIU showed the combat work of the special forces unit "Kryla"

Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate continue to effectively destroy Russian tactical-level drones in the skies over eastern Ukraine.

The specialized unit “Wings” conducted successful operations to destroy drones in the air.

The video released by the military shows the moment enemy UAVs were shot down in the sky over the Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions, in particular in the Pokrov direction.

Thanks to the professionalism of the scouts, eight enemy drones were destroyed:

"Zala" - 2 units;

"Supercam" - 5 units;

"Orlan" - 1 unit.

These drones were part of Russian reconnaissance and fire control efforts, but their actions were effectively neutralized.