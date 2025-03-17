Ukrainian intelligence officers are successfully conducting operations along the entire front line. This time, the video shows the work of the DIU special unit in the Zaporizhia region.
The DIU showed fire work at the front in the Zaporizhia region
The highest honor is to defend the will of the Ukrainian nation, to destroy Russian evil everywhere in the greatest possible quantities.
It is noted that the video shows exclusive footage of the firefight of fighters of the active operations units of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia region.
In particular, the work is shown:
aerial reconnaissance,
artillery and tank fire,
assault actions,
cleaning,
cold-blooded maneuvers of FPV drone operators.
