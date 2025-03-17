Watch: the DIU shared exclusive footage of combat work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: the DIU shared exclusive footage of combat work

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The DIU
Читати українською

Ukrainian intelligence officers are successfully conducting operations along the entire front line. This time, the video shows the work of the DIU special unit in the Zaporizhia region.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian intelligence officers are showcasing successful combat operations in the Zaporizhia region through exclusive footage.
  • The video highlights the effective firepower and maneuvers of the DIU special unit, including aerial reconnaissance, artillery, tanks, and assault operations.
  • Witness the precision and cold-blooded maneuvers of FPV drone operators as they engage in clearing and eliminating enemy equipment in the Zaporizhia region.

The DIU showed fire work at the front in the Zaporizhia region

The highest honor is to defend the will of the Ukrainian nation, to destroy Russian evil everywhere in the greatest possible quantities.

It is noted that the video shows exclusive footage of the firefight of fighters of the active operations units of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia region.

In particular, the work is shown:

  • aerial reconnaissance,

  • artillery and tank fire,

  • assault actions,

  • cleaning,

  • cold-blooded maneuvers of FPV drone operators.

The elimination of Russian invaders, enemy military equipment, transport, equipment, and field warehouses continues.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU warns of new dangerous Russian operation against Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russia has launched a new information operation against Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?