DIU warns of new dangerous Russian operation against Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russia has launched a new information operation against Ukraine
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported that the aggressor country Russia is currently doing everything possible to spoil Ukraine's relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia. To this end, it has launched another large-scale information operation.

Points of attention

  • The fake report allegedly from Ukrainian military sources is part of Russia's ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine and sow discord in the region.
  • It is crucial to recognize and counter the deceptive tactics used in such information operations to protect the integrity of international relations.

GUR draws attention to the fact that in the Armenian information space, a fake with accusations against Ukrainian military intelligence in an alleged attempt to provoke a military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has begun to be actively spread.

Disinformation spreaders “justify” that a new Azerbaijani-Armenian war will force Russia to open a “second front,” and therefore disperse its military forces, which will benefit Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the basis for the information operation was a fake report allegedly from the Directorate of Defense of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine addressed to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Ivan Havrylyuk.

The main goal of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, is to discredit Ukraine and worsen Ukrainian-Armenian and Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations, which is beneficial primarily for the aggressor state, Russia.

