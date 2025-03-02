DIU warns of new dangerous Russian operation against Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported that the aggressor country Russia is currently doing everything possible to spoil Ukraine's relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia. To this end, it has launched another large-scale information operation.

Russia has launched a new information operation against Ukraine

GUR draws attention to the fact that in the Armenian information space, a fake with accusations against Ukrainian military intelligence in an alleged attempt to provoke a military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has begun to be actively spread.

Disinformation spreaders “justify” that a new Azerbaijani-Armenian war will force Russia to open a “second front,” and therefore disperse its military forces, which will benefit Ukraine. Share

What is important to understand is that the basis for the information operation was a fake report allegedly from the Directorate of Defense of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine addressed to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Ivan Havrylyuk.