French leader Emmanuel Macron has publicly criticized US President Donald Trump's comments that Ukraine is "gambling with the Third World." As the head of state noted, this statement could apply exclusively to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Macron stood up for Ukraine and Zelensky

The French President does not hide that he was outraged by the cynical and unfounded accusations made by the head of the White House against Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Against this background, he decided to address Donald Trump:

There is an important point that must not be forgotten. If anyone is "playing World War III," it is Vladimir Putin. It was he who unleashed the war of aggression three years ago. Emmanuel Macron President of France

The French leader urges us not to forget that it was Putin's efforts that led to 10,000 North Korean soldiers ending up on European territory.

It was the Russian dictator who begged Iran for drones, in exchange for helping Tehran with its nuclear program.

According to Macron, one cannot ignore the increasingly deeper cooperation between Russia and China, from which Russia receives many dual-use goods.

"So if there is a person who is playing World War III, then look for this person not in Kyiv, but rather in Moscow," the French leader said.