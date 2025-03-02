French leader Emmanuel Macron has publicly criticized US President Donald Trump's comments that Ukraine is "gambling with the Third World." As the head of state noted, this statement could apply exclusively to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Macron's address to Trump serves as a reminder to look beyond Kyiv and recognize Moscow's involvement in activities that pose a threat to global stability.
- By speaking out against Trump's remarks and shifting the focus to Putin's actions, Macron advocates for understanding the true source of geopolitical tensions.
Macron stood up for Ukraine and Zelensky
The French President does not hide that he was outraged by the cynical and unfounded accusations made by the head of the White House against Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Against this background, he decided to address Donald Trump:
The French leader urges us not to forget that it was Putin's efforts that led to 10,000 North Korean soldiers ending up on European territory.
It was the Russian dictator who begged Iran for drones, in exchange for helping Tehran with its nuclear program.
According to Macron, one cannot ignore the increasingly deeper cooperation between Russia and China, from which Russia receives many dual-use goods.
