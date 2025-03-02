"Don't look in Kyiv." Macron addresses Trump after White House scandal
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Don't look in Kyiv." Macron addresses Trump after White House scandal

Macron stood up for Ukraine and Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

French leader Emmanuel Macron has publicly criticized US President Donald Trump's comments that Ukraine is "gambling with the Third World." As the head of state noted, this statement could apply exclusively to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Macron's address to Trump serves as a reminder to look beyond Kyiv and recognize Moscow's involvement in activities that pose a threat to global stability.
  • By speaking out against Trump's remarks and shifting the focus to Putin's actions, Macron advocates for understanding the true source of geopolitical tensions.

Macron stood up for Ukraine and Zelensky

The French President does not hide that he was outraged by the cynical and unfounded accusations made by the head of the White House against Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Against this background, he decided to address Donald Trump:

There is an important point that must not be forgotten. If anyone is "playing World War III," it is Vladimir Putin. It was he who unleashed the war of aggression three years ago.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

The French leader urges us not to forget that it was Putin's efforts that led to 10,000 North Korean soldiers ending up on European territory.

It was the Russian dictator who begged Iran for drones, in exchange for helping Tehran with its nuclear program.

According to Macron, one cannot ignore the increasingly deeper cooperation between Russia and China, from which Russia receives many dual-use goods.

"So if there is a person who is playing World War III, then look for this person not in Kyiv, but rather in Moscow," the French leader said.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
700 billion euros for Ukraine. What is known about the negotiations in the EU
Ukraine may receive large-scale assistance from the EU
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Future German Chancellor Merz prepares first decision on Ukraine
Merz prepares to implement his promises regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Czech President proposes new plan for Ukraine's victory
Pavel calls on Ukraine's allies to unite

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?