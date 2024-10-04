NATO will not do this. The Pentagon categorically responded to Zelensky's call

The US Department of Defense rejected the proposal of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently asked NATO to help Ukraine shoot down Russian missiles.
The Pentagon did not like Zelensky's idea
Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Sabrina Singh made a statement in this regard.
She emphasized that NATO will not intercept missiles and drones over Ukraine as it does over Israel.
Sabrina Singh also drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers are extremely successful in using anti-aircraft defenses and other capabilities to continue to win back their territory.
According to her, the American leader Joe Biden undertook that the United States will not join the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, but will continue to help Kyiv as long as necessary.
What Zelensky offered to NATO
On October 3, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first official meeting with the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
They discussed in detail the strengthening of air defense, Ukraine's membership in NATO. In addition, the President of Ukraine called on the members of the Alliance to jointly protect the sky, as in Israel.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine can implement air defense systems similar to those currently operating in Israel.
