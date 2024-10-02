The Russian army has drastically changed its tactics at the front — why is it dangerous

In recent months, the Russian invaders have been slowly but steadily advancing in the Donetsk region. According to The Washington Post, it was the unexpected change in tactics that enabled the enemy to achieve local successes on the battlefield.

The Russian army began to use a new approach

Journalists draw attention to the fact that in 2023 artillery duels and "meat assaults" by large groups of poorly trained Russian invaders took place on the battlefield in most cases.

However, things have changed dramatically now. According to Ukrainian soldiers, enemy assault units are often well-trained and well-equipped.

Moreover, they began to move forward in smaller groups. This creates serious problems for the Armed Forces, because in this way the enemy avoids observation, and their dispersion makes it difficult to target them with the help of drones and artillery.

It is important to understand that the Defense Forces of Ukraine also used this tactic a year ago, so in fact the enemy did not invent anything new, but simply copied the actions of the Ukrainian defenders.

The main difference is that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has combined this concept with its advantages in ammunition, as well as the fact that the Russian army can get angry at its own losses in manpower.

The main factor in the fighting in the Donetsk region

Black Bird Group analyst Pasi Paroinen points out that in the southern part of Donetsk region, Russian invaders captured about 318 square miles in August and September.

It is also worth noting that about 268 of these were captured along the front between Bakhmut and Wugledar.

At the same time, the largest losses of territory occurred from mid-August to mid-September, Paroinen said, coinciding with the Ukrainian invasion of Russia's Kursk region.

Rob Lee, a senior researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies, also commented on this matter.

In his opinion, the most important aspect of the struggle on this part of the Donetsk front may be the loss of troops rather than territory.