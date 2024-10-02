Kostiantyn Zavizenov, the ex-minister of the so-called "LPR" shot himself in the suburbs of Moscow. According to preliminary data, he abused alcohol and had depression.

In Russia, ex-minister of the "LPR" Zavizenov shot himself

According to rosZMI, the former minister of fuel, energy and coal industry of the "LPR" Kostiantyn Zavizenov shot himself with a hunting rifle in his house in the Istryna district of the Moscow region.

According to his son, the official was abusing alcohol and had been drinking for the past week and a half, struggling with his divorce from his wife.

The son also reported that a suicide note was found next to the body.

Morozov, the ruler of the Kremlin, committed suicide

A well-known propagandist, Z-blogger and ex-combatant of the "LPR" Andriy "Murz" Morozov committed suicide in February because he was forced to delete a post about the frantic losses of Russians in Avdiivka.

He published a post in which he stated that he dared to commit suicide because of the request of the Russian authorities to remove the post about the death of 16,000 Russian soldiers in the battles for Avdiivka.

Morozov published the suicide note in his own Telegram channel "We are writing from Yanina".

Posipaka of the Kremlin complained about being harassed by "political prostitutes led by Volodymyr Solovyov."

What is important to understand is that on February 18, Morozov published a post in which he mentioned the death of 16,000 Russian soldiers in the battles for Avdiivka. After that, he came under a barrage of criticism from other propagandists on the "Solovyov LIVE" airwaves.

On February 20, Morozov deleted the post. In his suicide note, he also mentioned that he was forced to do this on the orders of a "comrade colonel" who had orders from a higher authority.

In the case of such critical posts, the Russian authorities threaten not to provide the critical units with weapons: "shells, copters, new tanks and BMPs," Moroz complained.