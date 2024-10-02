Procurement reform. NATO made a clear demand to Ukraine

The NATO representation in Ukraine promptly reacted to the situation surrounding two procurement agencies for the defense sector. The Alliance insists that they should remain separate and have their own supervisory boards.

NATO requires Ukraine to clearly fulfill all requirements

The Alliance's representative draws attention to the fact that the procurement reform is among the recommendations for Ukraine approved at the NATO summit in order for it to increase its stability and defense capability and approach the membership criteria.

Among the approved recommendations is that two newly established agencies, the Defense Acquisition Agency, responsible for the acquisition of lethal weapons, and the State Home Front Operator, responsible for illegal procurement, should continue to be strengthened and remain separate agencies, at least for the duration of the war, the statement said. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the focus should remain on further strengthening their capacity to perform important tasks and maintaining their independence and anti-corruption practices.

First of all, it is about the speedy appointment of an independent supervisory board for both agencies.

What is known about Umerov's decision on this matter

As already mentioned earlier, last week the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umyerov, announced plans to merge the Defense Procurement Agency (AOD) and the State Rear Operator (DOT) into one enterprise.

According to the minister, he and his team want to "unite all agencies into one according to NATO standards."

On October 1, Umerov announced the dismissal of half of his deputies and at the same time announced the creation of supervisory boards for both agencies "in the near future."