Ukraine's entry into NATO. Biden can review the status of the application until the end of his term

US President Joe Biden may agree to change the status of Ukraine's bid for NATO membership before he leaves office in January 2025.
Points of attention
- US President Joe Biden may support reviewing the status of Ukraine's application to join NATO before the end of his term in January 2025.
- Many NATO member states believe that Ukraine's membership is possible only under the condition of a stable ceasefire and a clear definition of the territories to be covered by mutual defense.
- A membership model similar to that of West Germany during the Cold War is gaining support, especially in the White House.
- Ukraine's invitation to NATO is a key part of the victory plan developed by President Zelenskyi and supported by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.
- Ukraine also calls on partners to increase investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons and notes the importance of lifting restrictions on strikes against Russia and the use of frozen Russian assets.
Biden can promote Ukraine's accession to NATO before the end of his term
As the publication notes, a Western official familiar with the results of these negotiations noted that there were signs of a possible decision by Biden to support the advancement of Ukraine's application for NATO membership before the end of his presidential term in January.
However, the details of exactly what this promotion will look like have not been clarified.
It said some are proposing a membership model similar to that of West Germany during the Cold War, which existed for more than three decades before reunification with its eastern territories.
Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the "victory plan"
The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed that inviting Ukraine to NATO is an important part of the victory plan developed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Head of the President's Office called on partners to increase investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons and noted the importance of lifting restrictions for Ukraine on strikes on Russian territory, as well as granting permission to use frozen Russian assets.
Yermak added that inviting Ukraine to NATO is part of the plan and advised partners to stop heeding threats of escalation from Russia.
