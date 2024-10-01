Ukraine's entry into NATO. Biden can review the status of the application until the end of his term

US President Joe Biden may agree to change the status of Ukraine's bid for NATO membership before he leaves office in January 2025.

Biden can promote Ukraine's accession to NATO before the end of his term

As the publication notes, a Western official familiar with the results of these negotiations noted that there were signs of a possible decision by Biden to support the advancement of Ukraine's application for NATO membership before the end of his presidential term in January.

However, the details of exactly what this promotion will look like have not been clarified.

Membership in NATO remains a key goal for Ukraine, but many of the 32 member states of the Alliance consider it possible only under the conditions of a long-term cease-fire and a clear definition of the territories to which mutual defense obligations will apply, the publication writes. Share

It said some are proposing a membership model similar to that of West Germany during the Cold War, which existed for more than three decades before reunification with its eastern territories.

The West German model is gaining support, especially in the White House, which was the most skeptical about Ukraine's membership in NATO, says Jeremy Shapiro, head of the Washington office of the European Council on Foreign Relations. Share

Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the "victory plan"

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed that inviting Ukraine to NATO is an important part of the victory plan developed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Head of the President's Office called on partners to increase investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons and noted the importance of lifting restrictions for Ukraine on strikes on Russian territory, as well as granting permission to use frozen Russian assets.