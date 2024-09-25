The US and other NATO members do not want Ukraine's membership, Erdogan says
Category
Politics
Publication date

The US and other NATO members do not want Ukraine's membership, Erdogan says

Erdogan
Читати українською
Source:  NBC News

According to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the United States and other NATO countries currently do not want to see Ukraine as a member of the Alliance. Ankara intends to take their position into account when making its own decision on the matter.

Points of attention

  • Erdogan emphasized that solving the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO requires discussion and taking into account the positions of other member states of the Alliance.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed doubts about Ukraine's accession to NATO and recalled past refusals at the summit in Vilnius.

Erdogan made a new statement about Ukraine's path to NATO

Talking to media representatives on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Turkish president emphasized that the States and other members of the Alliance "do not want Ukraine to be a member state."

Moreover, according to Erdoğan, the issue of Ukraine's membership is not an issue that should be rushed.

When we make decisions, we always take into account the position of other NATO member countries, we discuss these possible issues at the negotiating table and make a final decision accordingly.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of Turkey

The Turkish leader also added that official Ankara will carefully "monitor the development of events, the discussions and will make a final decision accordingly."

These are not decisions that need to be made in haste, Erdogan concluded.

What Macron said about Ukraine joining NATO

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the United States and Germany are the main opponents of Ukraine joining NATO.

In the end, inviting Ukraine to NATO will be a decision of the allies, he said recently.

In addition, the French leader recalled the events of that year's summit in Vilnius, when Kyiv was also denied an invitation to join despite public criticism from Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team.

Ukrainians were quite irritated when they came to the conclusion that the door (to NATO. — ed.) was opened, but not as much as they wanted. And I think the scenario for the Washington summit is the same.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO is indifferent to Putin's new threats — how the Kremlin reacted
Putin's threats to the West did not work again
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Boris Johnson called for Ukraine to become a member of NATO. When exactly
Johnson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the "victory plan" — Yermak
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the "victory plan" — Yermak

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?