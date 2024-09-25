The US and other NATO members do not want Ukraine's membership, Erdogan says

According to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the United States and other NATO countries currently do not want to see Ukraine as a member of the Alliance. Ankara intends to take their position into account when making its own decision on the matter.
Points of attention
- Erdogan emphasized that solving the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO requires discussion and taking into account the positions of other member states of the Alliance.
- French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed doubts about Ukraine's accession to NATO and recalled past refusals at the summit in Vilnius.
Erdogan made a new statement about Ukraine's path to NATO
Talking to media representatives on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Turkish president emphasized that the States and other members of the Alliance "do not want Ukraine to be a member state."
Moreover, according to Erdoğan, the issue of Ukraine's membership is not an issue that should be rushed.
The Turkish leader also added that official Ankara will carefully "monitor the development of events, the discussions and will make a final decision accordingly."
What Macron said about Ukraine joining NATO
According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the United States and Germany are the main opponents of Ukraine joining NATO.
In addition, the French leader recalled the events of that year's summit in Vilnius, when Kyiv was also denied an invitation to join despite public criticism from Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team.
