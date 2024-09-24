Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the "victory plan" — Yermak

The head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak confirmed that inviting Ukraine to NATO is an important part of the victory plan developed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's invitation to NATO is a strategically important step for strengthening the country's security and position in the region.
- The victory plan developed by President Zelensky includes military and diplomatic aspects aimed at increasing Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- Ukraine actively calls on its partners to invest in the domestic production of weapons and support in strikes on the territory of Russia to protect its interests.
- President Zelenskyy plans to present a victory plan to the Ukrainian people and the international community in order to strengthen national security and restore the country's economy.
Zelenskyi confirmed that inviting Ukraine to NATO is part of the victory plan
As the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, noted, the victory plan consists of military and diplomatic parts.
The head of the President's Office as well called on partners to increase investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons and noted the importance of lifting restrictions for Ukraine on strikes on Russian territory, as well as granting permission to use frozen Russian assets.
At the end of the speech, Andriy Yermak added that inviting Ukraine to NATO is part of the plan and advised partners to stop paying attention to threats of escalation from Russia.
What is known about Ukraine's victory plan
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that this month he will present the plan for Ukraine's victory to US President Joe Biden, as well as Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.
As the journalists note, the plan consists of four key points.
the first — security guarantees from Western countries, similar to the mutual defense pact within NATO;
the second — the continuation of the offensive on the Kursk region of Russia to strengthen Ukraine's position in the negotiations;
the third is a request for specific modern weapons;
the fourth is international financial assistance for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, which suffered from the war."
The journalists emphasize that it is important for Ukraine to maintain the support of the US, especially in view of the possible return to power of Donald Trump, who previously hinted at the possibility of ending the war through territorial concessions on the part of Ukraine.
