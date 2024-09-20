Ukraine's victory plan. Zelensky pointed out an important nuance
Ukraine's victory plan. Zelensky pointed out an important nuance

The head of state Volodymyr Zelensky revealed an important detail of the plan for the victory of Ukraine, which he intends to soon present to his American colleague Joe Biden.

Points of attention

  • In general, the mentioned document envisages strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • Zelenskyi also noted that he has no information about the strategy of the Biden administration regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

What else has become known about Ukraine's victory plan

The Ukrainian leader made a statement in this regard during a joint press conference with the President of the European Commission in Kyiv.

According to the President of Ukraine, he is not going to reveal all the details of the plan before discussing it with the head of the White House.

Most of the decisions regarding the plan depend on him. From other allies as well, but there are points that depend precisely on the positive will and support of the United States. I really hope that he will support this plan.

In addition, the head of state emphasized that the implementation of this plan will require quick decisions by Ukraine's allies.

The plan is designed for decisions that should take place from October to December... Then we believe that the plan will work, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine's victory plan — the main points

According to the Ukrainian leader, it consists of four points on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities "plus one that we need after the war."

Journalists also asked what Zelensky would do if President Biden did not support such an action plan and "plan B will be needed."

We are already in "plan B", we live and fight in it. We never had "plan A", because "plan A" was to prevent a full-scale invasion, to strengthen Ukraine with weapons and to preemptively impose sanctions on the Russian Federation so that it would fear even the thought of a full-scale invasion. So we are already in this plan, — said Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine also stated that he is not familiar with the content of the Biden administration's strategy regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, a secret document prepared by the White House at the request of Congress.

