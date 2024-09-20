Ukraine's victory plan. Zelensky pointed out an important nuance

The head of state Volodymyr Zelensky revealed an important detail of the plan for the victory of Ukraine, which he intends to soon present to his American colleague Joe Biden.
Points of attention
- In general, the mentioned document envisages strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- Zelenskyi also noted that he has no information about the strategy of the Biden administration regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
What else has become known about Ukraine's victory plan
The Ukrainian leader made a statement in this regard during a joint press conference with the President of the European Commission in Kyiv.
According to the President of Ukraine, he is not going to reveal all the details of the plan before discussing it with the head of the White House.
In addition, the head of state emphasized that the implementation of this plan will require quick decisions by Ukraine's allies.
Ukraine's victory plan — the main points
According to the Ukrainian leader, it consists of four points on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities "plus one that we need after the war."
Journalists also asked what Zelensky would do if President Biden did not support such an action plan and "plan B will be needed."
The President of Ukraine also stated that he is not familiar with the content of the Biden administration's strategy regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, a secret document prepared by the White House at the request of Congress.
More on the topic
