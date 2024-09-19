Harris plans to meet with Zelensky in Washington — what is known
Harris plans to meet with Zelensky in Washington — what is known

Source:  Bloomberg

US Vice President Kamala Harris plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi next week. The conversation is expected to take place in Washington.

Points of attention

  • During the scheduled meeting of Kamala Harris with Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine's plans for joining NATO and the EU, as well as the issue of supplying modern weapons, will be discussed.
  • The president of Ukraine plans to present his victory plan to both incumbent President Joe Biden and presidential candidates, including Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
  • Ukraine is preparing a victory plan, which is 90% ready, which can be seen as a strategic step for the proper development of the country and the whole world, who supports international law.
  • Ukraine's victory plan includes four main points and one post-war point, which was developed with the involvement of key persons in order to ensure the success of its implementation.
  • The meeting in Washington between the vice president of the USA and the president of Ukraine promises to be key for concluding strategic agreements and supporting Ukraine at the international level.

What is known about the meeting between Harris and Zelenskyi

During his visit to the United States, Zelensky intends to present his plan to win Ukraine both to the current president Joe Biden and to the presidential candidates, including Kamala Harris from the Democrats and Donald Trump from the Republicans.

President Zelensky plans to discuss his plan with Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this month. In addition, he is eager to share these plans with Harris and Trump, Bloomberg notes.

It is expected that during the visit, the President of Ukraine will raise the issue of joining NATO and the EU, as well as work on concluding economic and security agreements.

He also plans to discuss the supply of more modern weapons to Ukraine.

Ukraine's victory plan is almost ready

Next week, Ukraine will present its own victory plan to its partners. It is already 90% ready, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in an evening video message on September 16.

The document contains five points: four main and one post-war. The head of state spoke about the development of this plan.

Throughout the day, meetings on the preparation of our Ukrainian victory plan were held in various formats (ed.). Real filling of all points.

All key persons were involved in the development of the plan. As a result, Ukraine's victory plan is 90% ready.

As a whole, this package can ensure the correct development of the situation not only for Ukraine, but also for everyone in the world who values international law. As early as next week, we are preparing a victory plan to present to our allies, Zelenskyy said.

