Harris plans to meet with Zelensky in Washington — what is known

US Vice President Kamala Harris plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi next week. The conversation is expected to take place in Washington.

What is known about the meeting between Harris and Zelenskyi

During his visit to the United States, Zelensky intends to present his plan to win Ukraine both to the current president Joe Biden and to the presidential candidates, including Kamala Harris from the Democrats and Donald Trump from the Republicans.

President Zelensky plans to discuss his plan with Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this month. In addition, he is eager to share these plans with Harris and Trump, Bloomberg notes.

It is expected that during the visit, the President of Ukraine will raise the issue of joining NATO and the EU, as well as work on concluding economic and security agreements.

He also plans to discuss the supply of more modern weapons to Ukraine.

Ukraine's victory plan is almost ready

Next week, Ukraine will present its own victory plan to its partners. It is already 90% ready, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in an evening video message on September 16.

The document contains five points: four main and one post-war. The head of state spoke about the development of this plan.

Throughout the day, meetings on the preparation of our Ukrainian victory plan were held in various formats (ed.). Real filling of all points.

All key persons were involved in the development of the plan. As a result, Ukraine's victory plan is 90% ready.