Harris and Trump presidential debate. How were the speeches and main statements of the candidates

In the USA, on September 11, the first debate between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump took place.

How the first presidential debate between Harris and Trump went

The majority of the debate was devoted to US domestic policy: the economy, problems with migrants, abortion, the protection of democracy and peaceful transfer of power, the health care system, etc. Russia's war against Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas were also discussed at the debate.

Russia's war against Ukraine

Donald Trump repeated his statements that Russia would not attack Ukraine if he were president, but he did not answer a question about whether he wanted Ukraine to win.

I want the war to stop to save people's lives because millions are dying. The numbers are much higher than you think, they are fake numbers, Trump said. Share

He was unable to present his "peace plan" and only noted that he would call the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, after which, according to him, the war would end.

Instead, Harris replied that Trump was "flirting with dictators" and "would have surrendered in 24 hours," after which "Putin would be sitting in Kyiv and looking further at Europe."

She added: "You think you're friends with a dictator, but he'd eat you for lunch."

Hamas attack on Israel

Discussing the Hamas attack on Israel, Trump repeated his thesis that this war would not have started if he had been president. He also said that Israel should "finish what it started" and "get it over with quickly" and the US should "allow Israel to finish the job."

Harris, in turn, confirmed the US's "ironclad support" for Israel, but emphasized the importance of how Israel is waging this war, mentioning the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the loss of civilians.

She expressed support for the ceasefire and the release of the hostages, stressing the importance of resolving the conflict based on the "two-state" principle.

2020 election issues

Trump refused to acknowledge his defeat in the 2020 election, which was won by Joe Biden, saying that his previous comments about it were said "with sarcasm".

He again claimed he had won, adding that there was "so much evidence" of it. He also refused to admit responsibility for the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, saying that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be responsible for security.

Harris responded by calling for "turning the page" and "moving forward" rather than going back to the past.

Migration policy

Discussing the issue of migration, Trump accused the Biden administration of allowing millions of migrants to enter the United States during their tenure. He also repeated fabricated claims about Haitian migrants allegedly stealing pets in the US to eat.

Harris recalled that a compromise was reached between Democrats and Republicans during the debate in Congress on a bill to strengthen border controls between the United States and Mexico, but its passage was thwarted by a group supporting Trump. Because of this, the process of approving aid to Ukraine and Israel was delayed, as the issue of migration could not be separated from other financial issues.

Economy

Kamala Harris presented her "opportunity economy" plan, aimed at expanding access to housing and increasing tax credits for families with children.

Instead, Trump proposed tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on most imported goods, and 60 percent on Chinese goods. He also advocated lowering the corporate tax rate.

Health care

Trump defended his decision to support a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, calling Democrats "radical" in their abortion policies and adding that the issue should be decided at the state level.

Harris criticized what she called "Trump's abortion ban," saying the former president "shouldn't be telling women what to do with their bodies."

Foreign policy

Vice President Kamala Harris said that "world leaders are laughing at Donald Trump."

In response, Trump praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, calling him "one of the most respected people" and a "tough leader." Trump also quoted Orbán as allegedly saying, "You, Trump, are a feared president," referring to China and Russia.

The American media named the winner of the debate between Trump and Harris

According to the results of a poll by the CNN television and radio company in the USA, the victory went to the representative of the Democratic Party at the debate between the presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. 63% of respondents think so.

Instead, 37% of Americans believe that Harris's opponent, Donald Trump, won.

The relevant survey results were announced live on the channel.