Harris collected twice as much as Trump for the election campaign in August

The US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, collected $361 million for her election campaign in August.
Points of attention
Harris is ahead of Trump in the amount of funds collected for the election campaign
It is noted that this is more than twice the amount collected by Harris's opponent in the elections, Donald Trump, during the same period — it is about 130 million dollars.
Team Harris says their budget is currently $404 million, $109 million more than Trump's.
The figures released by the teams of both presidential candidates do not include full reports to the Federal Election Commission due later this month.
Harris agreed to a no-mics rule at the debate with Trump
Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has agreed to the rules of future TV debates with her opponent in the elections, Donald Trump, in particular, the rule of turned off microphones has been agreed — the opponents will speak only in turn.
Harris' headquarters had previously opposed turning off the microphones. But on September 4, both the Harris campaign and the Trump campaign agreed to ABC News' proposed rules for the debate.
In a letter to ABC on Wednesday, the Harris campaign said it still believed the debate format would be "fundamentally disadvantageous" because it would "serve to shield Donald Trump from direct exchanges with the vice president."
At the same time, the headquarters added that they were adopting rules so that the debate could take place.
In particular, the debates of the candidates will not involve the presence of the audience and will last 90 minutes with two commercial breaks, and the microphones will be turned on only for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. Only moderators will be allowed to ask questions.
