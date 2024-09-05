Zelenskiy announced the Ukraine Victory Plan for discussion with Biden, Harris and Trump

In September, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy will present the "Victory Plan" to the US President Joe Biden and the candidates for the presidency of the United States - Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- The President of Ukraine announced the "Victory Plan", which will be discussed with US leaders, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
- The "Victory Plan" provides for implementation during and after the war, regardless of the results of the election of a new president of the United States.
- At the Global Peace Summit, nuclear security, global food security and the return of prisoners of war and children became an important topic.
- The participants of the first Peace Summit, at the initiative of Ukraine, supported the communique with three key points that are important for the peaceful resolution of the conflict in the region.
- President Zelenskiy conducts active negotiations and cooperation with world-level leaders in order to ensure peace and stability in Ukraine.
Zelensky announced the "Victory Plan of Ukraine" for discussion with top US politicians
The head of state said this in an interview with NBC News.
This plan, according to him, will be implemented both during the war and partially after its end.
According to Zelenskyi, he will present the "Victory Plan" to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump already this month.
Maybe we'll send that plan, and maybe we'll meet as teams. It is not yet known. But our teams have already started working on it, have already started communication.
As reported, during the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the operation in the Kursk region is one of the stages of the "Victory Plan".
Global Peace Summit
The two-day Peace Summit was convened on the initiative of Ukraine and was held on June 15-16 in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Representatives of Ukraine, 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in the Summit. Russia was not invited, but in Moscow they made it clear in advance that they were not interested in participating.
Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."
According to the results of the summit in Switzerland, a communiqué was created with three main points:
Nuclear safety. The nuclear power plant must work under the control of Ukraine, threats with nuclear weapons are unacceptable.
Global food security. It is necessary to ensure access to seaports on the Black and Azov seas.
All prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians must be released, and deported children must be returned.
Earlier, the President presented the Peace Formula, three points of which were discussed at the first Peace Summit held in June in Switzerland. The participants of the Peace Summit agreed on a joint communiqué, which is open for signature. After it was held, the President instructed to prepare the second peace summit.
