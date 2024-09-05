Zelenskiy announced the Ukraine Victory Plan for discussion with Biden, Harris and Trump

In September, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy will present the "Victory Plan" to the US President Joe Biden and the candidates for the presidency of the United States - Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The head of state said this in an interview with NBC News.

We respect the choice of the American people and understand that both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump can become president. That's why I said absolutely openly that the "Victory Plan", and for the most part it depends on the support of the United States, on the support of the president, I will communicate with the president of the United States. But I will also communicate it with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Volodymyr Zelenskiy President of Ukraine

This plan, according to him, will be implemented both during the war and partially after its end.

It is clear that there will be a new president of the United States after November, so I wanted this plan to be considered by both parties — the two presidential candidates. Share

According to Zelenskyi, he will present the "Victory Plan" to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump already this month.

Maybe we'll send that plan, and maybe we'll meet as teams. It is not yet known. But our teams have already started working on it, have already started communication.

As reported, during the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the operation in the Kursk region is one of the stages of the "Victory Plan".

Global Peace Summit

The two-day Peace Summit was convened on the initiative of Ukraine and was held on June 15-16 in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Representatives of Ukraine, 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in the Summit. Russia was not invited, but in Moscow they made it clear in advance that they were not interested in participating.

Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."

According to the results of the summit in Switzerland, a communiqué was created with three main points:

Nuclear safety. The nuclear power plant must work under the control of Ukraine, threats with nuclear weapons are unacceptable.

Global food security. It is necessary to ensure access to seaports on the Black and Azov seas.

All prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians must be released, and deported children must be returned.

Earlier, the President presented the Peace Formula, three points of which were discussed at the first Peace Summit held in June in Switzerland. The participants of the Peace Summit agreed on a joint communiqué, which is open for signature. After it was held, the President instructed to prepare the second peace summit.