President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that due to the success of the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia transferred 60,000 of its troops to the Kursk region.

Russia has transferred tens of thousands of its troops to the Kursk region

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, the idea of the Kurshchyna operation was to draw Russian forces back to their own territory.

One of the goals of the Kursk operation is to withdraw their troops to their point, to their territory. Now I can already communicate it - they have withdrawn about 60,000 troops there today. They pulled away from some places where we were in trouble because we didn't have the same weapon packages. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also said that previously Ukraine could respond with only 1 projectile to 12 Russian projectiles.

Currently, according to the president, after the withdrawal of part of the Russian troops from the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, in some areas the ratio of shells has become not 1 to 12, but 1 to 3.

On August 27, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Russia had transferred 30,000 soldiers to the Kursk area and that the number of occupiers there is increasing every day.

The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not an improvisation

Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated in an interview that there were several scenarios of the development of events - one more favorable and one more difficult, which required the fulfillment of minimum conditions.

The Kursk operation developed more successfully than expected, so we applied plan A, - explained the president. Share

The president emphasized that everything that is happening in the Kursk region is not an improvisation, but a clearly planned operation. He also noted that the breakthrough in the Kursk region is only part of this plan.

Frankly, this is only part of the operation. We have foreseen several steps that we consider necessary to reduce Russian pressure in the east of Ukraine: in the Kharkiv region, as well as in the south, in particular in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, and in Donbas, especially in places such as Pokrovsk and Toretsk, where the situation is very difficult. Therefore, the operation in Kurshchyna was part of our strategic actions, and we believe that it is the right step. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

He added that Ukraine's ability to retain territories in the Kursk region depends on the supply of weapons, which has already been agreed upon.