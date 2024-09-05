President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that due to the success of the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia transferred 60,000 of its troops to the Kursk region.
- The successful Kursk operation caused the transfer of 60,000 Russian troops from Ukraine to the Kursk region.
- The strategy of drawing Russian forces to their territory proved to be effective.
- The Kursk operation is not an improvisation, but a clearly planned confrontation strategy.
- Ukraine plans to maintain occupied positions in the Kursk region on the condition of supplying the necessary weapons.
Russia has transferred tens of thousands of its troops to the Kursk region
As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, the idea of the Kurshchyna operation was to draw Russian forces back to their own territory.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi also said that previously Ukraine could respond with only 1 projectile to 12 Russian projectiles.
Currently, according to the president, after the withdrawal of part of the Russian troops from the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, in some areas the ratio of shells has become not 1 to 12, but 1 to 3.
On August 27, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Russia had transferred 30,000 soldiers to the Kursk area and that the number of occupiers there is increasing every day.
The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not an improvisation
Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated in an interview that there were several scenarios of the development of events - one more favorable and one more difficult, which required the fulfillment of minimum conditions.
The president emphasized that everything that is happening in the Kursk region is not an improvisation, but a clearly planned operation. He also noted that the breakthrough in the Kursk region is only part of this plan.
He added that Ukraine's ability to retain territories in the Kursk region depends on the supply of weapons, which has already been agreed upon.
