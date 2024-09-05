Zelenskyi will come to the Rammstein meeting in Germany — details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will personally attend the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format. The meeting will be held in Germany.

What is known about Zelenskyi's visit to the Rammstein meeting

According to the publication, on September 6, Zelenskyi is expected to attend a Rammstein-style meeting in Germany.

The President of Ukraine intends to appeal to Western partners with a request for further supplies of weapons to confront Russia, including long-range missiles and additional air defense systems.

In Berlin, it was noted that Zelensky, having arrived at the meeting of the defense ministers of the countries that support Ukraine, seeks to emphasize the seriousness of the situation, the German publication reports. Share

Journalists also note that Zelensky's visit will add more political weight to the meeting.

The meeting of the Contact Group will take place at the Ramstein military base in Germany, where German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will also be present. The day before, he will meet with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov, who had previously visited the USA.

The publication adds that Umerov and Pistorius will discuss whether Germany will be able to form additional packages of weapons for the coming months, despite budget constraints.

What is known about the new session of "Rammstein"

The 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be held on September 6 at the same name air base of the American Armed Forces in Germany.

This will be the first meeting in the "Ramstein" format after June 13, at which the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense was discussed.

The Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine brings together defense ministers and heads of defense agencies from more than 50 countries around the world, who coordinate efforts to provide Ukraine with the necessary means to protect its territorial integrity.