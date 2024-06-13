On June 13, the 23rd meeting of partners in the "Ramstein" format will be held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on several issues related to assistance to Ukraine.

What to expect from the 23rd "Ramstein" meeting?

It is noted that "Ramstein" will be part of a NATO allies meeting at the level of heads of the Ministry of Defence.

The meeting will be chaired by Lloyd Austin, the head of the Pentagon, and General Charles Quinton Brown, Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will be present at the regular meeting. The head of the Ukrainian delegation is Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

The meeting should start at noon Kyiv time.

A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council is scheduled in the afternoon.

According to representatives of the US Ministry of Defence, further support for Ukraine against the background of the criminal war unleashed by Russia will be discussed during the meeting in the Rammstein format.

A few days before the meeting, Ukraine's partners had already announced new military aid packages.

In particular, it is about the transfer of additional air defence systems capable of shooting down ballistic missiles

What is known about new support packages from partners

According to Western media, the United States has approved transferring another additional Patriot air defence system to Ukraine, which is currently in Poland.

The new air defence system could be deployed on the front lines within a few days.

Italy has expressed its readiness to transfer another SAMP/T air defence system to Ukraine and to provide a new aid package of 140 million euros.

Estonia announced the transfer of a military aid package, which wants to transfer short-range Mistral air defence systems and missiles to Ukraine.

This is a French-made air defence system designed to attack helicopters and aircraft within a radius of up to 6 kilometres.

Germany will transfer the third Patriot air defence system, IRIS-T, Gepard, missiles and ammunition to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Boris Pistorius, the head of the German Defence Ministry, announced the transfer to Ukraine, together with Denmark and the Netherlands, of 100 missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

More than 30 interceptor missiles have already been delivered, and Ukraine will receive the rest in the coming weeks.

The Netherlands announced the allocation of 60 million euros to Ukraine to purchase drones and announced the first deliveries of F-16 fighter jets already this summer.

In addition, at the end of May, the Netherlands launched an initiative to supply Ukraine with an air defence system Patriot and called on other European countries to contribute.