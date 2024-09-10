On September 11, around 4 a.m., "Pershiy" and regional Sospilny channels will broadcast live the pre-election debate of the candidates for the presidency of the USA, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

What is known about the first debate between Harris and Trump

It is noted that in the USA the broadcast will be carried out by ABC News. In Ukraine, the broadcast will be shown with simultaneous translation into Ukrainian.

At 3:30, hosts Andrii Dikhtyarenko and Anna Cherednychenko will start the special broadcast of the project "Social. Studio".

At the end of the debate, the "Suspilny" studio will conduct an analysis of the speeches of both candidates and discuss with experts the question of what Ukraine should prepare for after the results of the presidential elections in the United States.

The Trump-Harris debate will take place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center. They will last 90 minutes with two commercial breaks. There will be no spectators in the hall, and the microphones will be turned on only during the candidate's answer. Opponents can bring a pen, a notebook and a bottle of water. During the commercial breaks, Trump and Harris will not be able to communicate with their campaign assistants.

Donald Trump

Do presidential debates affect the results of US elections

According to Steve Israel, former head of the Democratic Party's campaign committee in Congress from 2011 to 2015, in an article for The Hill, the presidential debates do not have a serious impact on the results of the vote of voters.

Israel noted that research over the years has shown that despite the high attention paid to debates, they do not significantly affect voting results.

Most voters don't watch the debates, and those who do have already decided which candidate to support.

Israel emphasized that debates can influence voters only if candidates in election campaigns use insults and statements made directly during the debate.