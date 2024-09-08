Very offended. Trump is publicly furious over Putin's new decision
Trump
Source:  online.ua

Presidential candidate Donald Trump was outraged after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was backing Kamala Harris, not the Republican as previously thought.

Points of attention

  • Trump is angry that he lost the support of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.
  • Putin expressed his support for Harris, explaining that he was guided by the recommendation of President Biden.
  • Trump has imposed the highest number of sanctions against Russia. The Russian dictator mentioned this in the context of supporting Harris.

Trump does not understand why he has lost Putin's favor

According to the odious republican, he "knew Putin well", and the statement about Kamala's "support" "very offended" him.

Moreover, Donald Trump frankly admitted that he still did not understand the logic of the Russian dictator and what he wanted to achieve with this statement.

I wonder why he supported Kamala. No, he's a chess player. Should I become a congressman? Should I be upset about this? Huh?.. Did he do it smiling? I think he must have done it smiling. I don't know, who the hell knows? No one will know this. They are about nineteen paces ahead of us.

The former American leader also reiterated that "no one in history has been tougher on Russia than Trump," and Putin allegedly "knows this like no one else."

What exactly did Putin say about Harris and Trump

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin mentioned that the current American leader, Joe Biden, after withdrawing from the presidential race, asked all his voters to support the candidacy of Harris.

Incumbent Biden, who was dropped from the race, encouraged all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. "Well, we will do the same — we will support it," Putin said cynically.

In addition, he noted that Harris has an "infectious laugh", so she is "doing well".

Trump has introduced more sanctions and restrictions on Russia than any president before him. If Mrs. Harris is well, she may refrain from this, said the dictator.

