Very offended. Trump is publicly furious over Putin's new decision

Presidential candidate Donald Trump was outraged after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was backing Kamala Harris, not the Republican as previously thought.

Trump does not understand why he has lost Putin's favor

According to the odious republican, he "knew Putin well", and the statement about Kamala's "support" "very offended" him.

Moreover, Donald Trump frankly admitted that he still did not understand the logic of the Russian dictator and what he wanted to achieve with this statement.

I wonder why he supported Kamala. No, he's a chess player. Should I become a congressman? Should I be upset about this? Huh?.. Did he do it smiling? I think he must have done it smiling. I don't know, who the hell knows? No one will know this. They are about nineteen paces ahead of us. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

The former American leader also reiterated that "no one in history has been tougher on Russia than Trump," and Putin allegedly "knows this like no one else."

Trump: Putin endorsed Kamala. I was very offended by that. I wonder why he endorsed Kamala. No, he's a chess player. Should I be upset about that? No. Was it done with a smile, Ron? I think it was done with a smile. pic.twitter.com/vTHwSzuxAA — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2024

What exactly did Putin say about Harris and Trump

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin mentioned that the current American leader, Joe Biden, after withdrawing from the presidential race, asked all his voters to support the candidacy of Harris.

Incumbent Biden, who was dropped from the race, encouraged all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. "Well, we will do the same — we will support it," Putin said cynically. Share

In addition, he noted that Harris has an "infectious laugh", so she is "doing well".