Presidential candidate Donald Trump was outraged after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was backing Kamala Harris, not the Republican as previously thought.
Trump does not understand why he has lost Putin's favor
According to the odious republican, he "knew Putin well", and the statement about Kamala's "support" "very offended" him.
Moreover, Donald Trump frankly admitted that he still did not understand the logic of the Russian dictator and what he wanted to achieve with this statement.
The former American leader also reiterated that "no one in history has been tougher on Russia than Trump," and Putin allegedly "knows this like no one else."
What exactly did Putin say about Harris and Trump
The illegitimate head of the Kremlin mentioned that the current American leader, Joe Biden, after withdrawing from the presidential race, asked all his voters to support the candidacy of Harris.
In addition, he noted that Harris has an "infectious laugh", so she is "doing well".
