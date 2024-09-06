As former US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said, US presidential candidate Donald Trump's rhetoric regarding Ukraine has already changed for the better.

Trump realized that it was Ukraine that should win the war

Kurt Volker draws attention to the fact that it was the odious Republican who provided political cover to Mike Johnson — the speaker of the House of Representatives, so that the latter could put the aid package for Ukraine to a vote.

It is important to understand that it was supported by 70% of the members of the House of Representatives, which indicates strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.

According to the American diplomat, this indicates that Trump has already understood the importance of Ukraine's victory.

I think the experience of watching the disaster in Afghanistan when Biden was president is a signal for Trump as well. He doesn't want that to happen under his rule. Therefore, he will not want to allow Ukraine to become his "Afghanistan". So I don't think he's going to let that happen Kurt Walker Former US Special Representative for Ukraine

On Volker's conviction, Trump will provide assistance to Ukraine under the lend-lease program, that is, de facto, he will allow Kyiv to borrow funds to buy as much as he needs, without restrictions.

There will be only one condition — Ukraine will have to buy American defense goods.

Trump reiterated that he has developed a clear plan to end the war

As the US presidential candidate noted recently, he has a "very clear plan to stop Ukraine and Russia," as well as an "idea" about what to do with China.

Despite this, Donald Trump added that he will not reveal his plans until he returns to the White House.

Here's my conversation with @realDonaldTrump



It's here on X in full, and is up everywhere else too. Links in comment.



Timestamps:

0:00 - Introduction

1:09 - Psychology of winning and losing

3:51 - Politics is a dirty game

5:28 - Business vs politics

8:04 - War in Ukraine

9:53 -… pic.twitter.com/64pCfH8JPs — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) September 3, 2024

But I can't give you those plans, because if I give you those plans, I won't be able to use them, they'll fail miserably. You know, part of it is about the surprise, right? But they will not be useful for us, — added Trump. Share

What is important to understand is that he has been talking for quite some time about the existence of a certain "plan" to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine "in 24 hours."