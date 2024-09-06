As former US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said, US presidential candidate Donald Trump's rhetoric regarding Ukraine has already changed for the better.
Points of attention
- Trump's rhetoric regarding Ukraine has undergone positive changes, according to Kurt Walker.
- 70% of members of the House of Representatives supported the aid package for Ukraine, indicating strong bipartisan support.
- Trump may provide aid to Ukraine under the Lend-Lease program.
Trump realized that it was Ukraine that should win the war
Kurt Volker draws attention to the fact that it was the odious Republican who provided political cover to Mike Johnson — the speaker of the House of Representatives, so that the latter could put the aid package for Ukraine to a vote.
It is important to understand that it was supported by 70% of the members of the House of Representatives, which indicates strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.
According to the American diplomat, this indicates that Trump has already understood the importance of Ukraine's victory.
On Volker's conviction, Trump will provide assistance to Ukraine under the lend-lease program, that is, de facto, he will allow Kyiv to borrow funds to buy as much as he needs, without restrictions.
There will be only one condition — Ukraine will have to buy American defense goods.
Trump reiterated that he has developed a clear plan to end the war
As the US presidential candidate noted recently, he has a "very clear plan to stop Ukraine and Russia," as well as an "idea" about what to do with China.
Despite this, Donald Trump added that he will not reveal his plans until he returns to the White House.
What is important to understand is that he has been talking for quite some time about the existence of a certain "plan" to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine "in 24 hours."
