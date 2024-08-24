This is betrayal. A scandal broke out in the USA because of Kennedy Jr.'s decision regarding Trump

In the evening of August 23, the independent candidate for the presidency of the USA, the nephew of ex-president Kennedy - Robert Kennedy Jr. - officially announced the withdrawal of his candidacy and expressed his support for the Republican Donald Trump. This unexpected decision outraged the Kennedy family.

Robert Kennedy Jr. came under fire from his own family

According to members of the Kennedy family, they see the United States as a country "full of hope and united by a shared vision of a better future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride."

In this way, the family decided to support the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her entire team.

But the decision of Robert Kennedy Jr. was publicly called "treason" by the family of the former president.

Our brother Robert's decision today to support Trump is a betrayal of the most cherished values our father shared and our family shares. This is a sad ending to a sad story, the Kennedy family said in a statement. Share

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the signatures under it were left by members of the Kennedy family Kathleen Kennedy-Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry, Chris and Rory Kennedy.

I am sharing a personal statement that my family and I have made in response to my brother’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/j7vTTabNYZ — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) August 23, 2024

How Kennedy Jr. himself comments on his decision

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his withdrawal in key states and joined Donald Trump's campaign event in Arizona to show his support.

According to the politician, he has decided to remove his name from the ballots in 10 states where the results play a key role, but will remain a candidate in others.

The Republican already reacted to the decision, saying that Kennedy Jr. "inspires millions and millions of Americans and wants to solve critical problems that have been ignored in this country for too long."