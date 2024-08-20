Trump announced the condition under which he would accept defeat in the presidential elections

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that he will not contest the election results if he loses. However, on the condition that they are honest.

Trump is ready to accept the election results if he loses

I think if I lose, this country will go into a tailspin the likes of which it has never seen before — like 1929 — but if I do (lose — ed.) and the election is free and fair, I certainly I will accept their results. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

During the interview, Trump also added that he would not challenge the election results if he considered them fair.

If I see that we shall have fair and free elections, and I hope to be able to say that, you will not see a nobler man than I. I am a noble person, said the former president of America. Share

Also, according to Trump, steps have been taken over the past four years that will make future presidential elections "free and fair."

Harris and Trump are preparing for the first debate

Already on September 10, 2024, a debate will be held between the candidates for the presidency of the United States — Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

According to the latest data, the meeting between a Democrat and a Republican will take place on the air of the American TV channel ABC News.

Information about this appeared after Trump officially announced on August 8 that he is ready to hold debates with his rival from the Democratic Party several times before the elections in November.

"We think we should hold the debate three times," the Republican leader said. Share

That is why he insists on conducting additional debates on Fox News and NBC, respectively.

According to Harris, she is determined to participate in the debate on ABC, and is currently open to more meetings with Trump.