Trump described his conversation with Putin on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

US presidential candidate Donald Trump began claiming that he tried to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to start a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Trump considers Biden guilty of starting the war

The Republican made a new statement on this matter during an interview with billionaire Elon Musk.

Russia's war against Ukraine was one of the topics of their conversation.

The current American leader, Joe Biden, again came under a barrage of criticism from Donald Trump.

The Republican leader once again stated that Russian aggression would never have happened if he had been president.

In addition, Trump began to invent that Putin was provoked into the invasion by the words of President Joe Biden about the door being open for Ukraine to join NATO.

Those words of his were so bad, those stupid threats coming from that stupid face, said the US presidential candidate. Share

Interestingly, Elon Musk did not object in any way, but only added "You made an excellent point."

Trump once again boasted of his "good relationship" with Putin

The republican also recalled his alleged conversation with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, in which he allegedly warned him against invading Ukraine.

I told Vladimir Putin, 'Don't do it. You can't do it, Vladimir, it's going to be a bad day for you,'" Trump said, adding that he nevertheless "got along well with Putin" and "hopes that it will be good to get along with him again. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

According to Elon Musk, his platform fell victim to a "massive" DDoS attack before the interview.