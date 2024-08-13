Trump described his conversation with Putin on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Trump described his conversation with Putin on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

US presidential candidate Donald Trump began claiming that he tried to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to start a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Trump claims that he tried to prevent a full-scale war by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
  • In his new statement, Trump accused Biden of starting the war and said that Russian aggression happened because of the latter's loud statements.
  • Trump also expressed hope for improved relations with Putin.

Trump considers Biden guilty of starting the war

The Republican made a new statement on this matter during an interview with billionaire Elon Musk.

Russia's war against Ukraine was one of the topics of their conversation.

The current American leader, Joe Biden, again came under a barrage of criticism from Donald Trump.

The Republican leader once again stated that Russian aggression would never have happened if he had been president.

In addition, Trump began to invent that Putin was provoked into the invasion by the words of President Joe Biden about the door being open for Ukraine to join NATO.

Those words of his were so bad, those stupid threats coming from that stupid face, said the US presidential candidate.

Interestingly, Elon Musk did not object in any way, but only added "You made an excellent point."

Trump once again boasted of his "good relationship" with Putin

The republican also recalled his alleged conversation with the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, in which he allegedly warned him against invading Ukraine.

I told Vladimir Putin, 'Don't do it. You can't do it, Vladimir, it's going to be a bad day for you,'" Trump said, adding that he nevertheless "got along well with Putin" and "hopes that it will be good to get along with him again.

According to Elon Musk, his platform fell victim to a "massive" DDoS attack before the interview.

According to the billionaire, this happened because "there is a lot of opposition to people just hearing what President Trump says."

