Trump may invite Musk to work in the White House if he wins the election
Trump may invite Musk to work in the White House if he wins the election

Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Billionaire Elon Musk could be included in Republican Donald Trump's administration if he wins the presidential election in November.

  • Elon Musk could be included in Donald Trump's administration if Trump wins the presidential election, to assist with government spending controls.
  • The relationship between Musk and Trump has sparked discussions among political analysts and the public.
  • Musk expressed interest in helping with public spending controls, and Trump welcomed the idea of having Musk on his team, praising him as a great economist.
  • Kamala Harris's team has expressed criticism towards the potential collaboration between Musk and Trump, calling Musk a 'lackey for Trump' spreading 'despicable ideas.'
  • The possibility of Musk joining Trump's White House team was discussed during an interview on the Musk X platform, where Musk pitched his candidacy for a position in the administration.

What is known about Trump's invitation to Musk to the White House

It is noted that the issue was discussed during Trump's interview on the Musk X platform.

In particular, during the conversation, Musk proposed his candidacy for the position of one of the representatives of the White House.

Thus, the head of Tesla and SpaceX noted that it can help with the control of public spending.

Trump wants to invite Musk to work in the White House
Elon Musk

I think it would be great to just have a state efficiency commission to look at these things and just make sure that the taxpayers' money, the hard-earned taxpayers' money, is being spent properly. I would be happy to help in such an assignment, - emphasized Musk.

At the same time, Trump replied that he would be very happy if Musk joined his team, noting that the businessman is an excellent economist.

How the team of Kamala Harris reacts to the relationship between Musk and Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris has already commented on Trump's interview with Musk.

Two of the worst people you know are on the air right now, the message says.

In particular, Harris called Musk "a lackey for Trump, who spreads his despicable ideas to an audience of millions through one of the most popular sites in the world."

