Billionaire Elon Musk could be included in Republican Donald Trump's administration if he wins the presidential election in November.
What is known about Trump's invitation to Musk to the White House
It is noted that the issue was discussed during Trump's interview on the Musk X platform.
In particular, during the conversation, Musk proposed his candidacy for the position of one of the representatives of the White House.
Thus, the head of Tesla and SpaceX noted that it can help with the control of public spending.
At the same time, Trump replied that he would be very happy if Musk joined his team, noting that the businessman is an excellent economist.
August 12, 2024
How the team of Kamala Harris reacts to the relationship between Musk and Trump
US Vice President Kamala Harris has already commented on Trump's interview with Musk.
In particular, Harris called Musk "a lackey for Trump, who spreads his despicable ideas to an audience of millions through one of the most popular sites in the world."
