Billionaire Elon Musk could be included in Republican Donald Trump's administration if he wins the presidential election in November.

What is known about Trump's invitation to Musk to the White House

It is noted that the issue was discussed during Trump's interview on the Musk X platform.

In particular, during the conversation, Musk proposed his candidacy for the position of one of the representatives of the White House.

Thus, the head of Tesla and SpaceX noted that it can help with the control of public spending.

Elon Musk

I think it would be great to just have a state efficiency commission to look at these things and just make sure that the taxpayers' money, the hard-earned taxpayers' money, is being spent properly. I would be happy to help in such an assignment, - emphasized Musk. Share

At the same time, Trump replied that he would be very happy if Musk joined his team, noting that the businessman is an excellent economist.

How the team of Kamala Harris reacts to the relationship between Musk and Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris has already commented on Trump's interview with Musk.

Two of the worst people you know are on the air right now, the message says. Share

In particular, Harris called Musk "a lackey for Trump, who spreads his despicable ideas to an audience of millions through one of the most popular sites in the world."