When the Third World War can begin — Trump's prediction

US presidential candidate Donald Trump believes World War III will begin if he loses the election.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump predicts the start of World War III if he loses the election.
- According to Joe Biden, a "big war" could begin if Trump returns to the White House.
- The result of the elections in the USA can determine not only the political, but also the military situation in the international arena.
Trump scares the world with the start of a new "big war"
The Republican made such a loud statement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
However, the Republican leader did not stop at one pessimistic forecast.
Donald Trump has also started scaring voters with a stock market crash if he doesn't return to the White House.
Also recently, a US presidential candidate claimed that the world was on the brink of a new global war due to the fighting in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Biden believes that Trump can push the world to the Third World
According to the head of the White House, his former opponent is capable of leading the Americans to a world confrontation.
The current US president has warned that the Third World may begin if Trump wins the election.
The American leader also added that one wrong decision regarding Ukraine could lead to a world conflict.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-