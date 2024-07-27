When the Third World War can begin — Trump's prediction
When the Third World War can begin — Trump's prediction

Donald Trump
Source:  The Hill

US presidential candidate Donald Trump believes World War III will begin if he loses the election.

  • Donald Trump predicts the start of World War III if he loses the election.
  • According to Joe Biden, a "big war" could begin if Trump returns to the White House.
  • The result of the elections in the USA can determine not only the political, but also the military situation in the international arena.

Trump scares the world with the start of a new "big war"

The Republican made such a loud statement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

If we win, it will be very simple. Everything will work out, and very quickly. If we don't, we are in for major wars in the Middle East and possibly World War III. You are now closer to World War III than at any time since World War II. You have never been so close because our country is run by incompetent people.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

A candidate for the presidency of the United States

However, the Republican leader did not stop at one pessimistic forecast.

Donald Trump has also started scaring voters with a stock market crash if he doesn't return to the White House.

Also recently, a US presidential candidate claimed that the world was on the brink of a new global war due to the fighting in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden believes that Trump can push the world to the Third World

According to the head of the White House, his former opponent is capable of leading the Americans to a world confrontation.

... we are closer to World War III than anyone can imagine, — warned Joe Biden recently.

The current US president has warned that the Third World may begin if Trump wins the election.

"If you want World War III, let him win," Biden said.

The American leader also added that one wrong decision regarding Ukraine could lead to a world conflict.

Just let Putin take Kiev...then you have war.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the USA

