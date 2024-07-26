500 billion dollars for Ukraine. Pompeo revealed the details of Trump's "peace plan".

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that presidential candidate Donald Trump is not going to persuade her to surrender.

Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine. What is it about?

The Republican ally once again criticized the strategy of Joe Biden's team regarding Ukraine, and also complained that it led to the fact that the country was in ruins.

According to Mike Pompeo, the "success plan" that Trump plans to implement if he returns to the White House may consist of the following points:

Create a "lend-lease" program for Ukraine worth 500 billion dollars, which involves borrowing military aid, not free of charge.

Introduce real sanctions against Russia, in particular the cancellation of exemptions for Russian banks if their operations are related to the extraction of energy carriers, the most important source of income for the Kremlin's war machine.

Remove all restrictions on the types of weapons that Ukraine can obtain and use.

Increase the American defense industry and oblige NATO allies to spend at least 3% of GDP on defense.

Unlock America's energy potential, restore ties with Saudi Arabia and Israel, and work together against Iran.

Pompeo believes that Trump can "immediately" stop Russia's war against Ukraine

These steps will allow Mr. Trump to set the terms of the deal. The war ends immediately. Ukraine is building up significant defense forces so that Russia never attacks again. No one recognizes the Russian occupation and annexation of Ukrainian territories. Mike Pompeo Former head of the US State Department

Moreover, Trump's ally began to claim that the demilitarization of Crimea should take place within the limits of this "peace plan", but he did not say anything about the liberation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

Also, the Republican team intends to begin the reconstruction of Ukraine at the expense of Russia's frozen assets. According to Pompeo, against the background of all this, Ukraine is joining NATO and the EU as quickly as possible, and the Alliance is creating a fund for arming Kyiv worth 100 billion dollars, in which the share of the United States is 20%.