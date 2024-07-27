Some members of the Republican Party criticize the election of Jay Dee Vance as a candidate for vice president of the United States. They are convinced that Donald Trump made a serious mistake.
Points of attention
- A new split in the Republican Party occurred due to Donald Trump's selection of James D. Vance as a candidate for the post of vice president
- Critics believe that Dee Vance could damage Trump's reputation and reduce his chances of winning the election.
- Dee Vance is known for his scandalous views, in particular, he blocked aid to Ukraine.
Why some Republicans do not support Jay Dee Vance
One of the main reasons is that it can damage Donald Trump's reputation and minimize his chances of winning the presidential election.
Vance's foreign policy positions, lack of experience, and inability to expand the Republican coalition also raise many questions.
The panicked mood in the Republican Party also began to rapidly increase after Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy from the election and supported the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate.
Who is James D. Vance?
James D. Vance is an incumbent senator from Ohio who is often referred to as one of the loudest voices in Congress.
Also, the odious politician is used to be compared with Donald Trump, because they are both known for their scandalous and categorical statements.
In addition, Dee Vance was extremely active in blocking the provision of American aid to Ukraine. According to the latter, the support of the Armed Forces from the USA is unreasonably expensive.
Moreover, he continues to assure that he considers the exit of Ukraine to the borders of 1991 "fantastic" — that is, something impossible.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-