Some members of the Republican Party criticize the election of Jay Dee Vance as a candidate for vice president of the United States. They are convinced that Donald Trump made a serious mistake.

Why some Republicans do not support Jay Dee Vance

One of the main reasons is that it can damage Donald Trump's reputation and minimize his chances of winning the presidential election.

Vance's foreign policy positions, lack of experience, and inability to expand the Republican coalition also raise many questions.

He was the worst possible choice. It was so bad I didn't even think it was possible. Anti-Ukrainian, more populist. He adds nothing to the Trump campaign. He's energizing the very people who love Trump," said the Republican, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Share

The panicked mood in the Republican Party also began to rapidly increase after Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy from the election and supported the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Who is James D. Vance?

James D. Vance is an incumbent senator from Ohio who is often referred to as one of the loudest voices in Congress.

Also, the odious politician is used to be compared with Donald Trump, because they are both known for their scandalous and categorical statements.

James D. Vance (Photo: flickr)

In addition, Dee Vance was extremely active in blocking the provision of American aid to Ukraine. According to the latter, the support of the Armed Forces from the USA is unreasonably expensive.

Moreover, he continues to assure that he considers the exit of Ukraine to the borders of 1991 "fantastic" — that is, something impossible.