The worst choice. There has been a new split in Trump's party
Category
Politics
Publication date

The worst choice. There has been a new split in Trump's party

Jay Dee Vance
Читати українською
Source:  The Hill

Some members of the Republican Party criticize the election of Jay Dee Vance as a candidate for vice president of the United States. They are convinced that Donald Trump made a serious mistake.

Points of attention

  • A new split in the Republican Party occurred due to Donald Trump's selection of James D. Vance as a candidate for the post of vice president
  • Critics believe that Dee Vance could damage Trump's reputation and reduce his chances of winning the election.
  • Dee Vance is known for his scandalous views, in particular, he blocked aid to Ukraine.

Why some Republicans do not support Jay Dee Vance

One of the main reasons is that it can damage Donald Trump's reputation and minimize his chances of winning the presidential election.

Vance's foreign policy positions, lack of experience, and inability to expand the Republican coalition also raise many questions.

He was the worst possible choice. It was so bad I didn't even think it was possible. Anti-Ukrainian, more populist. He adds nothing to the Trump campaign. He's energizing the very people who love Trump," said the Republican, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The panicked mood in the Republican Party also began to rapidly increase after Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy from the election and supported the nomination of Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Who is James D. Vance?

James D. Vance is an incumbent senator from Ohio who is often referred to as one of the loudest voices in Congress.

Also, the odious politician is used to be compared with Donald Trump, because they are both known for their scandalous and categorical statements.

James D. Vance (Photo: flickr)

In addition, Dee Vance was extremely active in blocking the provision of American aid to Ukraine. According to the latter, the support of the Armed Forces from the USA is unreasonably expensive.

Moreover, he continues to assure that he considers the exit of Ukraine to the borders of 1991 "fantastic" — that is, something impossible.

"I really don't care what happens to Ukraine one way or another," Dee Vance admitted in an interview in 2022.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
I'm ready. Trump made the first public challenge to Harris
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump may resort to unexpected decisions regarding Ukraine in case of victory in the elections in the USA
Donald Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
500 billion dollars for Ukraine. Pompeo revealed the details of Trump's "peace plan".
Pompeo

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?