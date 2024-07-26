Analysts of The Wall Street Journal note that Republican candidate Donald Trump, in case of victory in the elections in the USA, may, on the contrary, increase aid to Ukraine against the background of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

What to expect from Trump if he wins the US elections

The publication notes that it was Trump during his first presidential term in 2017 who canceled the ban on the supply of Javelin anti-tank systems to Ukraine.

The weakness of the Biden administration left Ukraine where it is today: two years of full-scale war, with cities destroyed, hundreds of thousands dead and millions of refugees, and no means to win. The White House has no winning strategy, and Americans are rightly concerned. While Mr. Biden ran into war because of weakness, Mr. Trump can restore peace thanks to strength, the newspaper's journalists emphasize. Share

Donald Trump

The authors of the article suggest that Trump can unlock the energy potential of the United States, restore ties with Saudi Arabia, Israel and cooperate against Iran in order to stabilize the situation in the Middle East and decide the fate of Israel's conflict against the Palestinian terrorists Hamas.

In particular, sanctions against Russia may be strengthened under Trump's presidency. Currently, the US Treasury is exempting Russian banks whose operations are related to the production of energy resources.

In addition, Trump is able to significantly strengthen the US defense industry.

It will also require NATO member states to increase the share of GDP spent on defense spending within the Alliance.

It is expected that Trump can introduce a "Lend-Lease" program for Ukraine in the amount of 500 billion dollars.

Remove all restrictions on the type of weapons that Ukraine can obtain and use. This will restore the position of power, which will make Putin understand that the war must end.

Why Trump benefits from Ukraine's support

Journalists of the publication note that such actions will allow Trump to demand from the Kremlin the end of the criminal war against Ukraine.

No one recognizes the Russian occupation and declared annexation of any Ukrainian territories — just as we never recognized the Soviet incorporation of the Baltic states and did not recognize East Germany before 1974. Crimea is demilitarized. Ukraine is recovering at the expense of reparations from the frozen reserves of the Central Bank of Russia, and not from the dollars of US taxpayers, the publication emphasizes. Share

In the future, Ukraine needs to obtain membership in NATO as soon as possible.

A fund worth 100 billion dollars should be created for arming Ukraine, in which the share of the United States will not exceed 20%. The EU should quickly accept Ukraine and help it modernize and develop the economy, the authors of the material note. Share

This will make it possible to gradually remove sanctions from the Russian Federation when Ukraine is in the EU and the Alliance. In the long run, this will ensure lasting peace and security on the continent.