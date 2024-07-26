Analysts of The Wall Street Journal note that Republican candidate Donald Trump, in case of victory in the elections in the USA, may, on the contrary, increase aid to Ukraine against the background of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump may increase aid to Ukraine and take steps to end Russia's criminal war in the region, if he wins the US elections.
- Trump's support for Ukraine could lead to cooperation with other countries and strengthening of the US defense industry.
- Potential actions under Trump's presidency include sanctions against Russia, a 'Lend-Lease' program for Ukraine, and removal of weapon acquisition restrictions to restore power and peace.
- Expectations include demands for Kremlin to end war against Ukraine, Ukraine's membership in NATO, and EU support for economic modernization.
- Analysts suggest that Trump's foreign policy actions could bring lasting peace and security to the continent, while avoiding distractions from domestic agenda.
What to expect from Trump if he wins the US elections
The publication notes that it was Trump during his first presidential term in 2017 who canceled the ban on the supply of Javelin anti-tank systems to Ukraine.
The authors of the article suggest that Trump can unlock the energy potential of the United States, restore ties with Saudi Arabia, Israel and cooperate against Iran in order to stabilize the situation in the Middle East and decide the fate of Israel's conflict against the Palestinian terrorists Hamas.
In particular, sanctions against Russia may be strengthened under Trump's presidency.
Currently, the US Treasury is exempting Russian banks whose operations are related to the production of energy resources.
In addition, Trump is able to significantly strengthen the US defense industry.
It will also require NATO member states to increase the share of GDP spent on defense spending within the Alliance.
It is expected that Trump can introduce a "Lend-Lease" program for Ukraine in the amount of 500 billion dollars.
Remove all restrictions on the type of weapons that Ukraine can obtain and use. This will restore the position of power, which will make Putin understand that the war must end.
Why Trump benefits from Ukraine's support
Journalists of the publication note that such actions will allow Trump to demand from the Kremlin the end of the criminal war against Ukraine.
In the future, Ukraine needs to obtain membership in NATO as soon as possible.
This will make it possible to gradually remove sanctions from the Russian Federation when Ukraine is in the EU and the Alliance. In the long run, this will ensure lasting peace and security on the continent.
