The candidate for the post of president of the USA, Republican Donald Trump and his team refused to hold a debate with the opponent from the Democrats, Vice President Kamala Harris.
How Trump explains his refusal to debate with Harris
According to Trump spokesman Stephen Cheng, plans for the debate cannot be agreed upon until the Democrats officially announce their own candidate.
What Kamala Harris says
For her part, Kamala Harris subjected the position of Trump's team to sharp criticism.
The article emphasizes that the Democrats are ready to nominate Harris and her unnamed candidate for the post of vice president on August 7.
She is currently the only declared Democratic presidential candidate and has the support of nearly every major party figure.
On Thursday, the vice president said she was "ready to debate Donald Trump" and accused him of "reneging" on the deal for the Sept. 10 event hosted by ABC News.
The second debate between Biden and Trump was to take place on September 10. They were agreed upon even before the president left the race. However, on Tuesday, Trump, although he agreed to a debate with Harris, suddenly announced that he wants to change the moderator - instead of ABC News, he craves the conservative and more favorable to him Fox News.
