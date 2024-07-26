The candidate for the post of president of the USA, Republican Donald Trump and his team refused to hold a debate with the opponent from the Democrats, Vice President Kamala Harris.

How Trump explains his refusal to debate with Harris

According to Trump spokesman Stephen Cheng, plans for the debate cannot be agreed upon until the Democrats officially announce their own candidate.

It would be inappropriate to plan events with Harris, because the Democrats may well change their minds, Cheng said. Share

What Kamala Harris says

For her part, Kamala Harris subjected the position of Trump's team to sharp criticism.

What happened to "anytime, anywhere?" Harris asked. Share

Kamala Harris

The article emphasizes that the Democrats are ready to nominate Harris and her unnamed candidate for the post of vice president on August 7.

She is currently the only declared Democratic presidential candidate and has the support of nearly every major party figure.

On Thursday, the vice president said she was "ready to debate Donald Trump" and accused him of "reneging" on the deal for the Sept. 10 event hosted by ABC News.

Voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on the debate stage, Harris emphasized. Share