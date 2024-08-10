What's wrong with Trump's peace plan for Ukraine — the Atlantic Council analyst's answer
What's wrong with Trump's peace plan for Ukraine — the Atlantic Council analyst's answer

Читати українською
Source:  LIGA.net

According to Atlantic Council analyst Ian Brzezinski, Republican Donald Trump's team is debating the so-called "peace plan" to end the criminal war against Ukraine launched by Russia.

Points of attention

  • Trump's ambiguous approach to ending Russia's war against Ukraine poses significant risks to Ukrainian territorial integrity and could lead to further Kremlin aggression.
  • The proposal to strengthen sanctions against Russia and provide lend-lease to Ukraine offers hope for improvement, but lacks concrete measures for effective implementation.
  • The lack of a clear plan in Trump's peace proposal may undermine efforts to stabilize the conflict in eastern Ukraine and have severe repercussions for the region.
  • Brzezinski warns that Trump's avoidance of specifics in his peace plan could result in the defeat of Ukraine and loss of territorial integrity, ultimately encouraging Kremlin aggression.
  • Analysis of Trump's 'peace plan' reveals potential flaws in proposals put forth by former US officials, highlighting concerns about maintaining control over occupied Ukrainian territories and avoiding ethnic cleansings.

Why Trump's peace plan cannot be implemented

Brzezinski notes that currently a broad group of republicans advocates ending the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine exclusively on Kyiv's terms.

At the same time, the analyst emphasized that Trump deliberately avoids specifics regarding his own proposals for ending Russia's war against Ukraine and uses only general statements.

There is a lot of speculation about what Trump will do. For example, what can threaten the Russians: if you do not stop, we will arm the Ukrainians to the teeth, and you will lose. And then the same goes for the Ukrainians: if you don't stop, we will stop financing you. Trump himself did not say anything like that - Brzezinski comments on statements in the media attributed to Trump.

Trump avoids specifics about the plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine
According to the analyst, such an approach will be a big mistake, which will actually lead to the defeat of Ukraine and its loss of territorial integrity.

Brzezinski warns that this will only encourage the Kremlin to further aggression against Ukraine.

What Brzezinski says about other options of Trump's "peace plan".

The analyst also commented on Trump's so-called "peace plan" in the words of Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of the US State Department, and columnist David Urban.

In particular, they propose the strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the allocation of lend-lease to Ukraine in the amount of $500 billion, as well as the creation of a NATO fund in the amount of $100 billion, a fifth of which will be financed by the United States.

Brzezinski emphasized that this proposal ends with statements regarding a ceasefire, which allows Russia to maintain control over the occupied Ukrainian territories.

There are brutal ethnic cleansings in the occupied Ukrainian territories. There will not be a population that would then demand release - the analyst explains the likely consequences.

