According to Atlantic Council analyst Ian Brzezinski, Republican Donald Trump's team is debating the so-called "peace plan" to end the criminal war against Ukraine launched by Russia.
Points of attention
- Trump's ambiguous approach to ending Russia's war against Ukraine poses significant risks to Ukrainian territorial integrity and could lead to further Kremlin aggression.
- The proposal to strengthen sanctions against Russia and provide lend-lease to Ukraine offers hope for improvement, but lacks concrete measures for effective implementation.
- The lack of a clear plan in Trump's peace proposal may undermine efforts to stabilize the conflict in eastern Ukraine and have severe repercussions for the region.
- Brzezinski warns that Trump's avoidance of specifics in his peace plan could result in the defeat of Ukraine and loss of territorial integrity, ultimately encouraging Kremlin aggression.
- Analysis of Trump's 'peace plan' reveals potential flaws in proposals put forth by former US officials, highlighting concerns about maintaining control over occupied Ukrainian territories and avoiding ethnic cleansings.
Why Trump's peace plan cannot be implemented
Brzezinski notes that currently a broad group of republicans advocates ending the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine exclusively on Kyiv's terms.
At the same time, the analyst emphasized that Trump deliberately avoids specifics regarding his own proposals for ending Russia's war against Ukraine and uses only general statements.
According to the analyst, such an approach will be a big mistake, which will actually lead to the defeat of Ukraine and its loss of territorial integrity.
Brzezinski warns that this will only encourage the Kremlin to further aggression against Ukraine.
What Brzezinski says about other options of Trump's "peace plan".
The analyst also commented on Trump's so-called "peace plan" in the words of Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of the US State Department, and columnist David Urban.
In particular, they propose the strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the allocation of lend-lease to Ukraine in the amount of $500 billion, as well as the creation of a NATO fund in the amount of $100 billion, a fifth of which will be financed by the United States.
Brzezinski emphasized that this proposal ends with statements regarding a ceasefire, which allows Russia to maintain control over the occupied Ukrainian territories.
