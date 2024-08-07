Henchman Trump came up with a new plan to "end the war" of the Russia against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Henchman Trump came up with a new plan to "end the war" of the Russia against Ukraine

JD Vance
Читати українською
Source:  Voice of America

Donald Trump's vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, calls for an "acceptable peace" in Ukraine, but does not explain what it is actually about.

Points of attention

  • Trump's henchman claims that it is necessary to believe in peace and bring it to Ukraine.
  • JD Vance floats the idea of talks with Putin.
  • The candidate for vice president from the Democratic Party, Tim Volz, is a "reliable friend" of Ukraine and supported the termination of contracts with the Russian Federation.

JD Vance spoke again about negotiations with Putin

As Donald Trump's henchman notes, "you need to believe in peace and you need to bring peace to this region of the world."

In addition, the odious politician began to lie that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lack soldiers who can fight."

JD Vance also repeated Donald Trump's thesis that Russia would never have launched an invasion of Ukraine if he had been president.

And if you want to bring peace to this region, you need a negotiator that Vladimir Putin respects. Is there anyone like that here? We're obviously a biased crowd right now, but does anyone here think that Vladimir Putin respects Kamala Harris? She is afraid of all of you. And she definitely won't be able to sit in the audience with Vladimir Putin and promote an acceptable peace, Vance said.

How the candidate for vice president of the USA from Harris treats Ukraine

On August 6, Kamala Harris chose Tim Wolz as her vice presidential candidate.

As Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova notes, he is a "reliable friend" of Ukraine.

According to the diplomat, among American governors who actively support Ukraine, "Governor Volz is definitely one of the leaders of such support."

Tim Walz (Photo: flickr.com)

It is also important to understand that Tim Walz was one of the first governors who in 2022 ordered to terminate all contracts of state-owned companies with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kamala Harris has chosen a candidate for vice president
Harris
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Walz's paradox. What's wrong with the US vice presidential candidate from Harris
Tim Walz
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Candidate Harris for vice president of the United States. How does he feel about Ukraine?
Tim Walz

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?