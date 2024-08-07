Donald Trump's vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, calls for an "acceptable peace" in Ukraine, but does not explain what it is actually about.
- Trump's henchman claims that it is necessary to believe in peace and bring it to Ukraine.
- JD Vance floats the idea of talks with Putin.
- The candidate for vice president from the Democratic Party, Tim Volz, is a "reliable friend" of Ukraine and supported the termination of contracts with the Russian Federation.
JD Vance spoke again about negotiations with Putin
As Donald Trump's henchman notes, "you need to believe in peace and you need to bring peace to this region of the world."
JD Vance also repeated Donald Trump's thesis that Russia would never have launched an invasion of Ukraine if he had been president.
How the candidate for vice president of the USA from Harris treats Ukraine
On August 6, Kamala Harris chose Tim Wolz as her vice presidential candidate.
As Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova notes, he is a "reliable friend" of Ukraine.
According to the diplomat, among American governors who actively support Ukraine, "Governor Volz is definitely one of the leaders of such support."
It is also important to understand that Tim Walz was one of the first governors who in 2022 ordered to terminate all contracts of state-owned companies with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
