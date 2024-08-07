Donald Trump's vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, calls for an "acceptable peace" in Ukraine, but does not explain what it is actually about.

JD Vance spoke again about negotiations with Putin

As Donald Trump's henchman notes, "you need to believe in peace and you need to bring peace to this region of the world."

In addition, the odious politician began to lie that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lack soldiers who can fight." Share

JD Vance also repeated Donald Trump's thesis that Russia would never have launched an invasion of Ukraine if he had been president.

And if you want to bring peace to this region, you need a negotiator that Vladimir Putin respects. Is there anyone like that here? We're obviously a biased crowd right now, but does anyone here think that Vladimir Putin respects Kamala Harris? She is afraid of all of you. And she definitely won't be able to sit in the audience with Vladimir Putin and promote an acceptable peace, Vance said. Share

How the candidate for vice president of the USA from Harris treats Ukraine

On August 6, Kamala Harris chose Tim Wolz as her vice presidential candidate.

As Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova notes, he is a "reliable friend" of Ukraine.

According to the diplomat, among American governors who actively support Ukraine, "Governor Volz is definitely one of the leaders of such support."

Tim Walz (Photo: flickr.com)

It is also important to understand that Tim Walz was one of the first governors who in 2022 ordered to terminate all contracts of state-owned companies with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.