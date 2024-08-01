Republicans cannot reach an agreement with Trump on Ukraine
Republicans cannot reach an agreement with Trump on Ukraine

Donald Trump
Читати українською
Source:  The Hill

Representatives of the Republican Party in the US Senate express their concern over the divergence of positions with their own candidate in the presidential elections, Donald Trump, on issues of foreign policy, in particular, regarding the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Republican senators in the US are expressing concern over their diverging positions with Donald Trump on Ukraine and foreign policy matters.
  • Trump's actions, such as inviting Victor Orbán and appointing a critic of Western aid to Ukraine as a vice-presidential candidate, have surprised and worried Republicans in the Senate.
  • The disagreements between Republican lawmakers and Trump on issues like Russia's war against Ukraine and defense spending for Taiwan are increasingly alarming for the party.
  • Republicans question whether Trump's decisions will align with supporting Ukraine against Russia and aiding Taiwan in case of conflict.
  • The uncertainty over Trump's foreign policy approach raises concerns among Republican lawmakers about his commitment to international conflicts and alliances.

What worries Republicans about Trump's position on Ukraine

It is noted that disagreements between Republicans in the US Congress and Trump, especially regarding the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, continue to grow.

According to the newspaper's journalists, Trump's actions during the last week caused surprise and concern among the Republicans in the Senate.

Republicans are worried about Trump's attitude to Russia's war against Ukraine
Donald Trump

In particular, we are talking about Trump's intention to invite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to his place after the NATO summit in Washington.

Orban maintains close ties with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and is actively working to undermine Western aid to Ukraine.

What other actions of Trump excited the Republican senators

Republicans were also surprised by Trump's decision to choose Senator Jay D. Vance, who is one of the most active supporters of ending Western aid to Ukraine, as his vice presidential candidate.

Republican senators are also worried about Trump's statements about the need to increase defense spending on the part of Taiwan.

One of the unnamed Republican lawmakers told the publication that "it's a big question" whether Trump will support Ukraine in its defense against Russia and whether it will help Taiwan defend itself in the event of an attack by China.

I don't think he wants to participate in conflicts or "pay for conflicts" around the world, the Republican senator emphasized.

