He is crazy. Trump's nephew publicly humiliated the Republican

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  ABC News

The nephew of US presidential candidate Donald Trump - Fred Trump - believes that his uncle is "atomic crazy".

Points of attention

  • Fred Trump criticized his uncle's policies and expressed extreme disappointment.
  • In addition, he said that he is going to vote for the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
  • Kamala Harris is ahead of Donald Trump in seven key states, increasing the Democrats' chances of victory.

Fred Trump was disappointed in his uncle's politics

According to the Republican nephew, every family has its crazy uncle.

My Uncle Donald is atomic crazy. And … he has put his mark on the family history. He does things that make me cringe and say, is this the same guy I used to know? What made him change? But despite all this, I always had a good relationship with him, — said Fred Trump in an interview with ABC News.

He also frankly admitted that during the elections in November he intends to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, because her policies are close to him.

Without a doubt, Kamala Harris's politics are something I support. So I'm going to vote for Kamala Harris," Fred Trump said.

In addition, the Republican's nephew noted that he is even ready to campaign to vote for her without hesitation, if asked.

Despite his political preferences, Fred will still attend the inauguration if his uncle wins and invites him.

Kamala Harris has broken into the lead in seven key states

A new Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll shows Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris leading in seven key swing states.

She trailed her rival Donald Trump by just 1 percentage point (48% to 47%), meaning the gap between the candidates currently remains within the margin of statistical error.

Despite this, the Democrats got a better chance to win when Joe Biden withdrew from the election.

Kamala Harris gets more support from young, black and Hispanic voters than the current US president.

