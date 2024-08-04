Trump publicly congratulated Putin on the "wonderful-terrible" deal
Trump publicly congratulated Putin on the "wonderful-terrible" deal

Source:  The Washington Post

US presidential candidate Donald Trump congratulated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the exchange of prisoners that took place on August 1 between the Russian Federation, the United States and several other Western countries.

  • Trump criticizes the US authorities for the agreement, but at the same time praises Putin, who was also a party to it.
  • The Republican still hasn't revealed how he feels about the exchange of prisoners between the Russian Federation and the West.
  • The exchange of prisoners has its consequences for the countries of the West, which requires careful analysis.

Trump found a new reason to praise Putin

According to the Republican, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation outwitted American officials with this exchange.

It is important to understand that during the rally on August 3, Donald Trump did not mention any of the American prisoners who were released as a result of the agreement.

Journalists drew attention to the fact that in his previous comments on the agreement, he also did not name any of the prisoners by name, only criticizing the current US authorities.

Despite the fact that the Republican once again praised Putin, he still could not decide what kind of deal the dictator had concluded — a wonderful or a terrible one.

I would like to congratulate Vladimir Putin on making another great deal...God, we make terrible, terrible deals. It's nice to say we got them back, but doesn't that set a bad precedent…

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

A candidate for the presidency of the United States

Exchange of prisoners between the West and Russia. What is known

On August 1, a large-scale exchange of prisoners between the Russian Federation and a number of Western countries (the USA, Germany, Poland, Slovenia and Norway) took place in Turkey. A total of 26 people were exchanged.

Such hostages of the Putin regime were released as:

  • Volodymyr Kara-Murza,

  • Ilya Yashin,

  • Evan Hershkovich,

  • Paul Whelan,

  • Kevin Leek,

  • Demuri Voronin,

  • Also Kurmasheva,

  • Liliya Chanysheva,

  • Vadim Ostanin,

  • Ksenia Fadeeva,

  • Oleksandra Skochylenko,

  • Andriy Pyvovarov,

  • Oleg Orlov.

It is worth noting that the American authorities managed to save former marine Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Hershkovich and Russian-American journalist Alsa Kurmashova.

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation has returned the killer and FSB agent Vadym Krasikov, spies Anna and Artem Dultsev, as well as several other Russian citizens who have connections with the special services.

