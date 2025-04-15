Trump's envoy reveals for the first time the topics of negotiations with Putin

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said his talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last week were "compelling." He also once again brought up the "five territories."

Witkoff told what he talked about with Putin

According to a Trump spokesman, he discussed with Putin steps that could end the war in Ukraine.

It was also about creating new business opportunities.

Witkoff also began to claim that the Russian dictator had approached him with a request to secure "permanent peace," which, he said, "took us some time to get to."

Moreover, the American envoy added that the key to a peace agreement revolves around "five territories."

"This peace agreement concerns these so-called five territories, but it is much more," Witkoff said, but did not specify what was being discussed. Share

The latter also emphasized that "we could be on the verge of something that would be very, very important for the world as a whole."