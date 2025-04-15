Trump's envoy reveals for the first time the topics of negotiations with Putin

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said his talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last week were "compelling." He also once again brought up the "five territories."
Points of attention
- The talks emphasize the potential for positive changes in the relationship and stability in the region through commercial opportunities.
- The discussions hold promise for a substantial impact on the global landscape, hinting at a significant breakthrough in international relations.
Witkoff told what he talked about with Putin
According to a Trump spokesman, he discussed with Putin steps that could end the war in Ukraine.
It was also about creating new business opportunities.
Witkoff also began to claim that the Russian dictator had approached him with a request to secure "permanent peace," which, he said, "took us some time to get to."
Moreover, the American envoy added that the key to a peace agreement revolves around "five territories."
The latter also emphasized that "we could be on the verge of something that would be very, very important for the world as a whole."
According to Witkoff, he sees "an opportunity to change the relationship between Russia and the United States through some very attractive commercial opportunities that will bring real stability to the region."
