Trump's envoy reveals for the first time the topics of negotiations with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump's envoy reveals for the first time the topics of negotiations with Putin

Witkoff told what he talked about with Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said his talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin last week were "compelling." He also once again brought up the "five territories."

Points of attention

  • The talks emphasize the potential for positive changes in the relationship and stability in the region through commercial opportunities.
  • The discussions hold promise for a substantial impact on the global landscape, hinting at a significant breakthrough in international relations.

Witkoff told what he talked about with Putin

According to a Trump spokesman, he discussed with Putin steps that could end the war in Ukraine.

It was also about creating new business opportunities.

Witkoff also began to claim that the Russian dictator had approached him with a request to secure "permanent peace," which, he said, "took us some time to get to."

Moreover, the American envoy added that the key to a peace agreement revolves around "five territories."

"This peace agreement concerns these so-called five territories, but it is much more," Witkoff said, but did not specify what was being discussed.

The latter also emphasized that "we could be on the verge of something that would be very, very important for the world as a whole."

According to Witkoff, he sees "an opportunity to change the relationship between Russia and the United States through some very attractive commercial opportunities that will bring real stability to the region."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump responded to Zelensky's offer to buy Patriot
The White House
Trump cynically responded to Zelensky's proposal
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Over 100 drones attacked various regions of Russia
New “bavovna” in Russia on April 15
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US Congress has prepared a special bill regarding Ukraine
What did US lawmakers plan?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?