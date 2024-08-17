In the report of the candidate for the presidency in the elections of the USA, Republican Donald Trump on his financial affairs, submitted to the US Office, it is noted that he has his own registered trademark in Ukraine and a number of other countries around the world.
What is known about Trump's business, in particular, in Ukraine
As the journalists of the publication note, Trump earned hundreds of thousands of dollars from the sale of a branded Bible with his own signature.
In addition, Trump also has business in Ukraine, where he has a registered trademark, as well as in countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Israel.
The ex-president keeps millions of dollars in cryptocurrency, and also owns six hundred thousand gold bars. However, Trump's debts are also considerable: he has to pay fines of about half a billion dollars for slander and fraud.
However, at the same time, Trump is much richer than his political opponents and allies.
Trump's fortune in total reaches 6.5 billion dollars: for comparison, Kamala Harris owns property and assets worth 8 million, JD Vance declared 4 million in American currency, and Tim Walz, against their background, is actually poor - only 330 thousand dollars.
What Trump's opponent in the election, Kamala Harris, says
Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris promises to build an "opportunity economy" aimed at tackling inflation with massive subsidies and tax breaks.
It proposes to cut red tape to lower the cost of living in the US, continue investigations into anti-competitive behavior in the food supply, and propose a federal ban on food price gouging.
She contrasted her proposals with the program of Republican rival Donald Trump.
