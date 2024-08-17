Trump registered a trademark in Ukraine
Trump registered a trademark in Ukraine

Donald Trump
Source:  The Guardian

In the report of the candidate for the presidency in the elections of the USA, Republican Donald Trump on his financial affairs, submitted to the US Office, it is noted that he has his own registered trademark in Ukraine and a number of other countries around the world.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump holds a registered trademark in Ukraine and other countries, with a significant business presence in Ukraine.
  • Trump's net worth is estimated at $6.5 billion, surpassing political opponents, but also has considerable debts.
  • Kamala Harris proposes economic growth strategies, tax breaks, and initiatives to combat inflation, contrasting with Trump's policies favoring billionaires and corporations.
  • The clash between Trump and Harris in the US election campaign highlights their differing visions for the country's economy.
  • Insights into Trump's business activities include earnings from branded products, ownership of cryptocurrency and gold bars, and the contrasting wealth among political figures like Kamala Harris.

What is known about Trump's business, in particular, in Ukraine

As the journalists of the publication note, Trump earned hundreds of thousands of dollars from the sale of a branded Bible with his own signature.

In addition, Trump also has business in Ukraine, where he has a registered trademark, as well as in countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Israel.

The ex-president keeps millions of dollars in cryptocurrency, and also owns six hundred thousand gold bars. However, Trump's debts are also considerable: he has to pay fines of about half a billion dollars for slander and fraud.

However, at the same time, Trump is much richer than his political opponents and allies.

Trump's fortune in total reaches 6.5 billion dollars: for comparison, Kamala Harris owns property and assets worth 8 million, JD Vance declared 4 million in American currency, and Tim Walz, against their background, is actually poor - only 330 thousand dollars.

What Trump's opponent in the election, Kamala Harris, says

Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris promises to build an "opportunity economy" aimed at tackling inflation with massive subsidies and tax breaks.

Harris promises to restore the growth of the US economy and criticizes Trump
Kamala Harris

Your salary should be enough to provide you and your family with a good quality of life ... For example, no child should grow up in poverty. For example, after years of hard work, you should be able to retire with dignity, and be able to join a union if you want to, Harris said.

It proposes to cut red tape to lower the cost of living in the US, continue investigations into anti-competitive behavior in the food supply, and propose a federal ban on food price gouging.

Look, I know most businesses create jobs, contribute to our economy, and play by the rules. But some don't, and that's just wrong. We have to take action when this happens, Harris emphasized.

She contrasted her proposals with the program of Republican rival Donald Trump.

He plans to give billionaires significant tax breaks year after year. And he plans to cut corporate taxes by more than $1 trillion, even as they reap record profits. And this is in addition to the $2 trillion tax cut he has already signed as president, which, by the way, has largely gone to the wealthiest Americans and corporations. "I think if you want to know who cares about who, look at who they're fighting for," Harris emphasized.

