US presidential candidate Donald Trump publicly accused the Ukrainian authorities of concealing the number of dead as a result of Russian aggression, but did not provide any evidence.

Trump found a new excuse to make a scandal

The Republican reiterated that if he returns to the White House, he will "guaranteedly" sign an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

He once again blamed the current American leader, Joe Biden, for the fact that this has not happened yet.

Moreover, unexpectedly for everyone, Trump decided to reflect on the number of victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

According to the politician, they are "much higher than people think."

If you look at the destruction, at the buildings collapsing everywhere in Ukraine, I think that the number (victims. — Ed.) will be much higher. They (Ukrainians — ed.) lie about the number, try to underestimate it. They demolished a building two blocks long — these are quite large buildings. And they say that one person received minor injuries. No, no, many people were killed. And there are people in these buildings, and they don't stand a chance. As soon as they start to break down, there is no chance. Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

Here's my conversation with @realDonaldTrump



It's here on X in full, and is up everywhere else too. Links in comment.



9:53 -… pic.twitter.com/64pCfH8JPs — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) September 3, 2024

Trump again announced a clear plan to end the war

According to the Republican, he has a "very clear plan to stop Ukraine and Russia," as well as an "idea" about what to do with China.

However, as the politician noted, he will not reveal his plans until he becomes president again.

But I can't give you those plans, because if I give you those plans, I won't be able to use them, they'll fail miserably. You know, part of it is about the surprise, right? But they will not be useful for us, — added Trump. Share

What is important to understand is that he has been talking for quite some time about the existence of a certain "plan" to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine "in 24 hours."