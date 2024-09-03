They have no chance. Trump attacked Ukraine with cynical accusations

US presidential candidate Donald Trump publicly accused the Ukrainian authorities of concealing the number of dead as a result of Russian aggression, but did not provide any evidence.
Trump found a new excuse to make a scandal
The Republican reiterated that if he returns to the White House, he will "guaranteedly" sign an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
He once again blamed the current American leader, Joe Biden, for the fact that this has not happened yet.
Moreover, unexpectedly for everyone, Trump decided to reflect on the number of victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine.
According to the politician, they are "much higher than people think."
Trump again announced a clear plan to end the war
According to the Republican, he has a "very clear plan to stop Ukraine and Russia," as well as an "idea" about what to do with China.
However, as the politician noted, he will not reveal his plans until he becomes president again.
What is important to understand is that he has been talking for quite some time about the existence of a certain "plan" to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine "in 24 hours."
